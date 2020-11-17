DermTech Presents New Clinical Research Abstract at the 2020 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today the presentation of a new clinical research abstract at the 40th annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference (“Fall Clinical 2020”). Held virtually this year, Fall Clinical 2020 offers comprehensive workshops and sessions highlighting the latest advances in the diagnoses and treatment of various conditions related to medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology, including new tools and resources in patient management.

The clinical research abstract “Combining DNA and RNA analyses enhances non-invasive early detection of cutaneous melanoma,” presented by Stephanie R Jackson Cullison, MD, PhD, of the Department of Dermatology, New York University School of Medicine, highlighted the improvement of the DermTech Pigmented Lesion Assay by combining RNA and DNA analyses to create a new test, termed PLAplus. The research from both Dr. Jackson and Dr. Laura K Ferris, MD, PhD, of the Department of Dermatology, University of Pittsburgh further validated that increasing genomic atypia, which may precede morphologic atypia, can be found on the spectrum of pigmented skin lesions from benign nevi to melanoma. DermTech’s clinical research abstract also published in SKIN, The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine.

“PLAplus combines gene expression analyses with TERT promoter mutation analyses, elevating the test’s overall sensitivity from 91% to 97% as compared to the PLA test. This increased sensitivity allows dermatologists to catch significantly more early stage melanomas and gives a genomic rather than exclusively morphologic rationale to guide biopsy decisions,” said Dr. Ferris.

DermTech was also included in the following sessions presented at Fall Clinical 2020: “Integrating Technology into Your Practice,” “Devices in Skin Cancer” and “Gene Expression Profiling.”

About DermTech:

DermTech is the leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to transform the practice of dermatology through more accurate diagnosis and treatment, and the elimination of unnecessary surgery, leading to improved patient care and lower costs. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech’s investor relations site at: www.DermTech.com.