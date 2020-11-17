 

Amkor Technology to Present at Upcoming Conferences

17.11.2020, 22:31   

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will participate in the following conferences:

  • Bank of America Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Amkor’s presentation will occur at 9:00 am Eastern Time (7:00 am Mountain Time).
  • Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Amkor’s presentation will occur at 9:20 am Eastern Time (7:20 am Mountain Time)

Audio-only webcasts of the presentations will be made available, both live and by replay, on the Investor Relations section of Amkor's website.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.

