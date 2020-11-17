 

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces over C$564 Million in Acquisitions Closed or Under Negotiation and a C$250 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite” or “the REIT”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that it has completed or entered into exclusive negotiations on over C$564 million in acquisitions of four assets in the United States and four assets in the Netherlands, including the previously announced acquisition of a warehouse distribution facility located on 8500 Tatum Road, Atlanta, Georgia for C$107 million (US$80.3 million) which closed on November 12, 2020 (the “Acquisitions”). The properties are located in Granite’s core distribution and logistics markets in the United States and Europe, with a total gross leasable area of approximately 5 million square feet.

The REIT and Granite REIT Inc. also announced they have entered into an agreement to sell to a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. (the “Underwriters”) on a bought deal basis 3,340,000 stapled units (“Units”) at a price of C$75.00 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of approximately C$250 million (the “Offering”). The REIT intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the REIT’s acquisition pipeline, commitments under the REIT’s existing development projects and for general trust purposes.

Kevan Gorrie, Granite’s President and CEO, commented that, “These acquisition opportunities are highly compelling and consistent with our stated growth strategy – high quality distribution and logistics facilities that will strengthen our presence in our key target markets in the U.S. and Europe. We will continue to pursue our robust acquisition pipeline to capitalize on the strong fundamentals of the industrial sector. The equity offering keeps the REIT’s balance sheet well positioned to execute on strategic acquisition opportunities, as well as our current development pipeline. Our balance sheet remains strong with an estimated pro forma liquidity of approximately C$578 million.”

Acquisition and Development Update

The total purchase price of the Acquisitions is expected to be approximately C$564 million, excluding transaction costs. Subject to satisfactory due diligence, the REIT expects to complete the remaining Acquisitions in the fourth quarter of 2020. Key highlights of the Acquisitions include:

  • High Quality Distribution and Warehouse Properties – All assets are highly functional, with most having been developed within the past five years with an average age of 4.5 years.
  • Strategic Locations – Properties are well located within major e-commerce distribution nodes in the United States and the Netherlands and in close proximity to critical distribution infrastructure.
  • Strong Occupancy and Long Lease Terms – The Acquisitions are 95% occupied with a weighted average lease term of approximately 14.3 years to a strong tenant base.
  • Attractive Pricing – Total purchase price represents a going-in capitalization rate of approximately 4.6% and a stabilized capitalization rate of approximately 5.0%.

In addition, Granite expects to invest up to C$136 million in 2021 in existing properties under development and expansion projects across the REIT’s core markets.

