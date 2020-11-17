Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces over C$564 Million in Acquisitions Closed or Under Negotiation and a C$250 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite” or “the REIT”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that it has completed or entered into exclusive negotiations on over C$564 million in acquisitions of four assets in the United States and four assets in the Netherlands, including the previously announced acquisition of a warehouse distribution facility located on 8500 Tatum Road, Atlanta, Georgia for C$107 million (US$80.3 million) which closed on November 12, 2020 (the “Acquisitions”). The properties are located in Granite’s core distribution and logistics markets in the United States and Europe, with a total gross leasable area of approximately 5 million square feet.



The REIT and Granite REIT Inc. also announced they have entered into an agreement to sell to a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. (the “Underwriters”) on a bought deal basis 3,340,000 stapled units (“Units”) at a price of C$75.00 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of approximately C$250 million (the “Offering”). The REIT intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the REIT’s acquisition pipeline, commitments under the REIT’s existing development projects and for general trust purposes.