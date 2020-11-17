 

Continental Honors ROHM Semiconductor with "Supplier of the Year 2019 Award"

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 23:00  |  36   |   |   

Willich-Münchheide, Germany, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Continental Automotive Group honors ROHM Semiconductor with the "Supplier of the Year 2019 Award" in the category "Discrete Semiconductors" for particularly outstanding performance. Since 2008, Continental conducts an annual broad-based analysis to identify exceptional contributions in customer satisfaction and at all levels of quality, technology, commitment, costs and purchasing conditions. This is the fifth time within the last ten years that ROHM has received this prestigious award. This year, the award was presented in a virtual ceremony.

“We are pleased to honor ROHM Semiconductor's commitment with the Supplier of the Year 2019 Award,” says Elena Rasmussen, Vice President Purchasing Electronics Discretes at Continental Automotive Group. "With its focus on quality and excellent logistical support, the company is a reliable supplier to meet the challenges in a rapidly changing market. ROHM Semiconductor is both the preferred partner for SiC technology in high voltage inverters and the company of choice in terms of power supplies. We look forward to continuing our close and trustful cooperation with ROHM in the future,” adds Rasmussen.

"We are very proud to receive this award," states Toshimitsu Suzuki, President of ROHM Semiconductor Europe. "This award is a great acknowledgement of our efforts to always support our customers in achieving their business goals by providing high-quality, a stable supply of robust and advanced products as well as good services,” concludes Suzuki. 

About Continental
Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2019, Continental generated sales of €44.5 billion and currently employs more than 240,000 people in 59 countries and markets.

About ROHM Semiconductor
ROHM Semiconductor is a global company of 3.326 billion US dollars per March 31st, 2020 with 22,191 employees. The company develops and manufactures a very large product range from the Ultra-Low Power Microcontroller, Power Management, Standard ICs, SiC Diodes, MOSFETs and Modules, Power Transistors and Diodes, LEDs to passives components such as Resistors, Tantalum Capacitors and LED display units, thermal Printheads. The production of our high performing products is taking place in state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and China. LAPIS Semiconductor (former OKI Semiconductor), SiCrystal GmbH and Kionix are companies of the ROHM Semiconductor Group. ROHM Semiconductor Europe has its Head Office near Dusseldorf serving the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa). For further information, please contact www.rohm.com

Attachment 

CONTACT: Justine Hörmann
ROHM Semiconductor GmbH
+49 2154 921 0
justine.hoermann@de.rohmeurope.com

Peter Gramenz
MEXPERTS AG
+49 8143 59744 12
peter.gramenz@mexperts.de

Nihon Shoken Torihikisyo Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Continental Honors ROHM Semiconductor with "Supplier of the Year 2019 Award" Willich-Münchheide, Germany, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Continental Automotive Group honors ROHM Semiconductor with the "Supplier of the Year 2019 Award" in the category "Discrete Semiconductors" for particularly outstanding performance. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Offers Management and Clinical Trials Update
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Results From SOLOIST and SCORED Outcomes Studies Presented at Late-Breaking Science Session of ...
Monument Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 (“Q1 2021”) Results
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Golden Minerals Receives Final Environmental Permits for Rodeo Gold Project; Company on Track for ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
ROHM Introduces New High Side Switch ICs with User-Definable Protection Achieve Optimized Performance in Automotive Applications
09.11.20
New Automotive Primary DC/DC Converters Offer Stable Output, Even with Fluctuating Input Voltage
02.11.20
Reducing the Size of Automotive Designs with Ultra-Compact MOSFETs