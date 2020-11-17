 

Leonovus Inc. Announces Q3 2020 Financial Results and Business Update

OTTAWA, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc., (“Leonovus”) (TSXV: LTV) today announced its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

The Company recorded revenues of $69,000 during Q3 2020 compared to revenues of $Nil in Q3 2019. Year-to-date revenues were $191,000 (YTD 2019 - $19).

The Company incurred a net loss of $421,000 in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 (YTD 2020 - $1,176,000), compared to a net loss of $1,047,000 in Q3 2019 (YTD 2019 - $4,042,000). Total operating expenses decreased to $376,000 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $1,010,000 in the same period in 2019. Year-to-date operating expenses were $1,221,000 compared to $3,363,000 in 2019.

The Company had cash of $137,000 as of September 30, 2020, as compared to $545,000 on December 31, 2019. In Q3 2020, the Company was successful in obtaining a short-term bridge loan in the amount of $299,000 and is currently looking at obtaining further financing.

The Innovation Solutions Canada Program (formerly known as the Business in Canada Innovation Program) with the Government of Canada (“GoC”) awarded Leonovus a $435,700 contract in February 2020. The Company has tested its software with the Department of Justice since February 2020. Conditional upon final acceptance, and a purchasing contract, Justice will deploy a pan-Canadian Smart Filer and Vault solution.

As previously announced, the Company created the CONSOLIDATA project to address the current need for consolidated COVID-19 information. Canadian healthcare researchers and administrators need a secure consolidated system to access all Canadian COVID-19 hospitalization, critical care, treatment efficacy information, and potentially, inventory data. Ideally, the systems could collect and manage international data, as well as secondary source data. CONSOLIDATA solves these problems.

Proof of concept proposals were sent to Innovative Solutions Canada, the Department of National Defence and all Canadian provinces and territories. In August 2020, ISC preapproved a purchase of Leonovus CONSOLIDATA COVID-19 pilot program for up to $470,000 contingent upon Leonovus finding a sponsoring government department or agency. Since August, numerous presentations and proposals to various public health groups in the federal government have been made, and as of this date the Company is in active discussion with these departments.

