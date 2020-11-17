 

Five Prime Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 23:00  |  54   |   |   

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPRX) announced today the closing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 8,280,000 shares of its common stock, which includes 1,080,000 shares sold upon the underwriters’ full exercise of their option to purchase additional shares, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $173.9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Five Prime.

Cowen and SVB Leerink acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow acted as co-manager for the offering.

The shares of common stock were offering pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA, 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132 or by e-mail at syndicate@svbleerink.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Five Prime Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: FIVE PRIME Therapeutics Inc - Erforschung und Entwicklung der Immun-Onkologie
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Five Prime Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPRX) announced today the closing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 8,280,000 shares of its common stock, which includes 1,080,000 shares sold upon the underwriters’ full exercise of their option …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPRIZE and Cognizant Announce Pandemic Response Challenge to Safely Reopen Societies and Restart ...
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
Amazon Named “Low Price Leader” in New Study
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Long-Term Real Estate Partnership with Kings Garden with ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
Five Prime Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
11.11.20
Five Prime Presents First Preclinical Data on Anti-CCR8 Antibody FPA157
11.11.20
Five Prime Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
10.11.20
Five Prime Announces Bemarituzumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Significant Progression-Free and Overall Survival Benefit Compared to Placebo Plus Chemotherapy in Front-Line Advanced Gastric and Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer
03.11.20
Five Prime Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
03.11.20
Five Prime to Present First Preclinical Data of Anti-CCR8 Antibody FPA157 at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Virtual Annual Meeting
28.10.20
Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Timing of Its Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
17
FIVE PRIME Therapeutics Inc - Erforschung und Entwicklung der Immun-Onkologie