 

Granite REIT Declares Distribution for November 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 23:04  |  54   |   |   

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a distribution of CAD $0.242 per stapled unit for the month of November 2020. The distribution will be paid by Granite on December 15, 2020 to stapled unitholders of record at the close of trading on November 30, 2020. The stapled units will begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on Friday, November 27, 2020 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange.

Granite confirms that no portion of the distribution constitutes effectively connected income for U.S. federal tax purposes. A qualified notice providing the breakdown of the sources of the distribution will be issued to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation subsequent to the record date of November 30, 2020, pursuant to United States Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 100 investment properties representing approximately 45.3 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ Systems for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Manager, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Granite REIT Declares Distribution for November 2020 Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a distribution of CAD $0.242 per stapled unit for the month of November 2020. The distribution will be paid by …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPRIZE and Cognizant Announce Pandemic Response Challenge to Safely Reopen Societies and Restart ...
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
Amazon Named “Low Price Leader” in New Study
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Long-Term Real Estate Partnership with Kings Garden with ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces over C$564 Million in Acquisitions Closed or Under Negotiation and a C$250 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering
04.11.20
Granite Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results and Announces $164 Million of New Acquisitions and a 3.4% Distribution Increase Commencing December 2020