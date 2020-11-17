Maven Announces Successful Capital Raise to Drive Growth and Expansion

Maven (OTC: MVEN), a technology platform company powering media brands, announced today that it has completed a $24 million round of financing led by new and existing investors. The Company, which owns or manages more than 250 media brands including Sports Illustrated media and TheStreet.com, plans to use the proceeds to expand the breadth and depth of the Company's premium partnerships, reduce debt, and for general corporate purposes.

The company entered into securities purchase agreements in a series of private placements of shares of convertible preferred stock. The company’s related 8K filings can be found here and here.