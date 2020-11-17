Enjoy the Holidays at Frontier City’s Annual Holiday in the Park

“We have the tremendous opportunity to offer guests of all ages a safe and delightful environment to celebrate the holidays,” said Park President Trevor Leonard. “This event has quickly become a fan favorite where families and friends can make lasting memories together during this very special time of the year.”

Frontier City , Oklahoma’s only theme park, is getting into the holiday spirit with twinkling lights, enchanting holiday entertainment, and festive treats during its annual holiday extravaganza, Holiday in the Park , starting November 21 on weekends and select days through January 3, 2021.

New and guest favorite Holiday in the Park offerings for 2020 include:

Hundreds of thousands of dazzling LED lights and spectacular light displays throughout;

Spirited holiday shows are back like the Merry & Bright Light Spectacular on Main Street and our magic show, Magic of Christmas;

Beautifully adorned Christmas trees featuring poinsettias, peppermint swirls, and twinkling stars;

Dozens of holiday-inspired, Instagram-worthy photo opportunities and themed areas featuring festive scenes full of mistletoe moments, Santa's little helpers, and other whimsical winter wonderlands;

Scrumptious, seasonal menu items like the new apple pie, mint chocolate and s’mores funnel cakes, comfort foods perfect for the season like chili and grilled chicken alfredo;

Cozy up with your family around more fire pits, creating new memories and delicious s’mores from our signature s’more kits.

Frontier City will also take a bite out of hunger for the holidays and host a food drive on November 23rd benefitting the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. Guests who get into the spirit of giving and donate six or more items will receive free entry to Holiday in the Park on November 23rd.

Six Flags and Frontier City worked in partnership with its epidemiologist consultants to create an experience that meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines. Park attendance will be carefully monitored to avoid overcrowding and all Members, Season Pass Holders, and guests with single-day tickets will be required to make a reservation to attend Holiday in the Park and Holiday in the Park Lights.

All team members and all guests 2 years and up will be required to wear masks covering the nose and mouth while in the parks;

Props, rides, restraints, handrails, and dining and restroom facilities will be cleaned and sanitized regularly; and

Multiple alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the parks for guest and team member usage.

Holiday in the Park will operate weekends and select days through January 3, 2021 and is included with all active Memberships and Season Passes. For specific park hours and Holiday in the Park offerings, visit http://www.sixflags.com.

To see our press release about Holiday in the Park, more info on our food drive benefiting the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and all Holiday in the Park media assets visit https://bit.ly/3faGZHp.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 59 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

About Frontier City

Oklahoma's biggest and best theme park is home to more than 40 acres of fun for the whole family. Featuring more than 60 rides, shows, and attractions, guests can enjoy thrills for all ages including the extreme loop coaster Diamondback and Oklahoma's only suspended coaster, the Steel Lasso. Frontier City is the premier theme park for families to make memories together.

