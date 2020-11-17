 

DGAP-Adhoc Global Fashion Group S.A.: SUCCESSFULLY PLACES 16.5 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM CASH CAPITAL INCREASE WITH GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 120 MILLION

Global Fashion Group S.A.: SUCCESSFULLY PLACES 16.5 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM CASH CAPITAL INCREASE WITH GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 120 MILLION

GLOBAL FASHION GROUP SUCCESSFULLY PLACES 16.5 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM CASH CAPITAL INCREASE WITH GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 120 MILLION

Luxembourg, November 17, 2020 - Global Fashion Group S.A. ("GFG" or the "Company", ISIN: LU2010095458, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: GFG) has decided to increase its current share capital by approximately 8.36%, from EUR 1,973,367.16 to EUR 2,138,367.16, through the partial utilisation of its authorized capital (the "Capital Increase"). Shareholders' subscription rights were excluded. The 16,500,000 new common shares in dematerialized form, each with a nominal value of EUR 0.01, have been placed with institutional investors at a placement price of EUR 7.30 per new share by way of an accelerated bookbuilding.

The new shares shall be admitted to trading on the regulated market (regulierter Markt) without a prospectus and are expected to be included in the existing quotation for the Company's shares in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on or around November 18, 2020 and carry full dividend rights for the financial year 2020. Delivery of the new shares to investors is expected to occur on November 20, 2020.

