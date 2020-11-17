 

Hecla Participates in Dolly Varden Silver Corporation Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 23:35  |  49   |   |   

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) (“Hecla”) announced today that a wholly owned subsidiary of Hecla has today acquired an aggregate of 807,846 Shares (“Shares”) of Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (“Dolly Varden”). The subscription was completed pursuant to the Ancillary Rights Agreement which Hecla has with Dolly Varden, allowing it to maintain its pro rata shareholding in Dolly Varden. These rights were triggered when Dolly Varden agreed to a private placement with third parties.

Prior to the completion of this subscription, Hecla, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hecla Canada Ltd. (“Hecla Canada”), held 13,061,883 Shares, representing 10.7% of the 122,119,954 Shares outstanding, and 940,948 warrants. After completion of the subscription and the concurrent private placement, Hecla Canada will hold 13,869,729 Shares, representing 10.67% of the 129,997,800 Shares that will then be outstanding (calculated on an undiluted basis), and 940,948 warrants. Assuming exercise of only warrants held by Hecla Canada, Hecla is deemed to hold 14,810,677 Shares, representing 11.31% of the Shares on a partially diluted basis. The change in Hecla Canada’s percentage ownership is therefore (0.03%) on an undiluted basis and (0.13%) on a partially diluted basis.

The 807,846 shares subscribed for by Hecla Canada were issued at a price of C$0.89 per Unit for total gross proceeds to Dolly Varden of C$718,982.94.

The Shares acquired are for investment purposes by Hecla. Hecla does not have any present intention to acquire ownership of, or control over, additional securities of Dolly Varden. It is the intention of Hecla to evaluate its investment in Dolly Varden on a continuing basis and such holdings may be increased or decreased in the future.

For the purposes of Canadian National Instrument 62-103, the address of Hecla is 6500 N. Mineral Drive, Suite 200, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, 83815, USA.

About Hecla

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Mexico and is a gold producer with operating mines in Quebec, Canada and Nevada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in eight world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada.

For further information, or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed in connection with Hecla’s holdings in Dolly Varden, please contact:

Hecla Mining Company
Jeanne DuPont - IR Communications Coordinator
800-HECLA91 (800-432-5291)
Email: hmc-info@hecla-mining.com
Website: www.hecla-mining.com

Hecla Mining Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hecla Participates in Dolly Varden Silver Corporation Financing Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) (“Hecla”) announced today that a wholly owned subsidiary of Hecla has today acquired an aggregate of 807,846 Shares (“Shares”) of Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (“Dolly Varden”). The subscription was completed …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPRIZE and Cognizant Announce Pandemic Response Challenge to Safely Reopen Societies and Restart ...
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
Amazon Named “Low Price Leader” in New Study
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Long-Term Real Estate Partnership with Kings Garden with ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
SILBER: Das sieht noch gut aus!
15.11.20
Silberminenaktien: Nur noch diese eine Trendlinie – Hecla, Mag Silver, Pan American, Sabina, Silvercorp !
10.11.20
goldinvest.de: Hecla Minings Lucky Friday-Mine bald wieder im Vollbetrieb
09.11.20
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
31.10.20
SILBER: Das könnte jetzt brenzlig werden!
29.10.20
Hecla Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
27.10.20
Hecla Mining: Gelingt der Ausbruch?
27.10.20
Fresnillo plc. : Unterstützung im Visier
27.10.20
First Majestic Silver: Noch klemmt es!
26.10.20
Pan American Silver: Aktie bleibt im Rennen!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
24.050
HECLA MINING - Entwicklung zum Major Player