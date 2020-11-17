 

Suncor Energy announces Jean Paul Gladu to join Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 23:45  |  49   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suncor today announced the appointment of Jean Paul (JP) Gladu to the company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Gladu’s appointment is effective Nov. 17, 2020.

“I’m pleased that JP is joining Suncor’s Board of Directors,” said Board Chair Michael Wilson. “For more than 25 years, JP has worked to build relationships among Canada’s natural resource sectors and Indigenous communities and organizations, and environmental non-government organizations. He has played a significant part in the increasing role for and development of Indigenous-owned businesses within Canada. The Board is looking forward to working closely with him.”

JP Gladu is currently the President of A2A Rail and serves on the Board of Noront Resources. Mr. Gladu will transition from his role as Chair of the Mikisew Group of Companies by mid 2021. Most recently, he was President and CEO of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Businesses – a position he held for approximately eight years.

JP holds a forestry technician diploma, an undergraduate degree in forestry from Northern Arizona University, an Executive MBA from Queen’s university and holds the ICD.d designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

For Mr. Gladu’s full biography as well as further information on Suncor’s Board of Directors, please visit suncor.com.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

For more information about Suncor, visit our website at suncor.com or follow us on Twitter @Suncor

Media inquiries:
1-833-296-4570
media@suncor.com

Investor inquiries:
800-558-9071
invest@suncor.com


Suncor Energy Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Suncor Energy announces Jean Paul Gladu to join Board of Directors CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Suncor today announced the appointment of Jean Paul (JP) Gladu to the company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Gladu’s appointment is effective Nov. 17, 2020. “I’m pleased that JP is joining Suncor’s …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Offers Management and Clinical Trials Update
Results From SOLOIST and SCORED Outcomes Studies Presented at Late-Breaking Science Session of ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
Monument Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 (“Q1 2021”) Results
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.11.20
Warnung: 3 Gründe, warum der Markt im November zusammenbrechen könnte
28.10.20
Suncor Energy reports third quarter 2020 results
21.10.20
Suncor Energy to release third quarter 2020 financial results