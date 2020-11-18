 

Linx Extraordinary General Meeting Approves Business Combination With Stone

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 00:56  |  99   |   |   

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) (“Stone”), a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels, today announces that the Linx Extraordinary General Meeting held on this date approved the business combination between STNE Participações S.A. (“STNE”), a controlled company of Stone that holds the software investments business of the Stone group in Brazil and Linx S.A. (B3: LINX3; NYSE: LINX) (“Linx”), a leading provider of retail management software in Brazil (“Transaction”).

The Linx Extraordinary General meeting (“ESM”) held today deliberated on Stone’s Transaction and voted in favor of the following:

  (a) Approval of the Protocol and Justification of Merger of the Shares issued by Linx S.A. by STNE Participações S.A.” (“Protocol and Justification”) and the merger of the totality of Linx issued shares by STNE Participações S.A;
  (b) Approval of the waiver for STNE to list in Novo Mercado, within the scope of the Merger of Shares, as set forth in article 46, sole paragraph, of the Rules of Novo Mercado of B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão;
  (c) Approval of the waiver for STNE to carry out the tender offer of Linx issued shares, as set forth in article 43 of Linx’s Bylaws, within the scope of the proposed corporate reorganization set forth within the Protocol and Justification.

With the approval by the Linx Shareholders in the ESM, the Transaction is now pending antitrust (CADE) approval and certain other conditions as set forth below.

We are very excited with this combination and believe this Transaction is the best outcome for all stakeholders, including Linx´s clients, shareholders and employees.

Approvals

The implementation of the Transaction is conditioned upon, among other things: (i) prior approval by the Brazilian antitrust authority (CADE); (ii) approval by the Linx shareholders at the Linx ESM, authorization for STNE to not list in the Novo Mercado, and exemption for STNE to carry out the tender offer provided for in Section 43 set forth in Linx’s bylaws; (iii) approval by the STNE shareholders of the redemption of the mandatorily redeemable preferred shares granted to Linx’s shareholders in exchange for cash and/or Stone Class A common shares at a shareholders meeting of STNE; (iv) the Stone BDRs shall be registered with the CVM and admitted to trading at B3 and (v) the effectiveness by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) of Stone's registration statement on Form F-4 in respect of the Stone Class A common shares to be issued to Linx shareholders. Regarding condition (v), on October 5, 2020, the SEC declared Stone’s Form F-4 effective. On condition (ii), the Linx shareholders voted in favor of the Transaction and each necessary approval in support thereof on November 17th, 2020 at the Linx ESM.

Seite 1 von 3
StoneCo Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Linx Extraordinary General Meeting Approves Business Combination With Stone SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) (“Stone”), a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels, today announces that …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Offers Management and Clinical Trials Update
Results From SOLOIST and SCORED Outcomes Studies Presented at Late-Breaking Science Session of ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
Monument Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 (“Q1 2021”) Results
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Golden Minerals Receives Final Environmental Permits for Rodeo Gold Project; Company on Track for ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Stone Increases Cash Portion of Consideration for Business Combination With Linx
29.10.20
Stone Waived Certain Breakup Fees and Increased Cash Portion of Consideration for Business Combination With Linx and Linx’s Independent Board Ratified Its Recommendation in Favor of Stone’s Transaction
19.10.20
StoneCo Ltd. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
87
StoneCo - Fintech aus Brasilien