 

Tufin to Integrate With AWS Network Firewall to Deliver Security Policy Management Across Amazon Virtual Private Clouds

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced it will integrate with AWS Network Firewall, a new managed service that makes it easy to deploy essential network protections for all Amazon Virtual Private Clouds (Amazon VPCs) on Amazon Web Services (AWS), on-premise data centers and other cloud platforms for full visibility across the enterprise.

“AWS is a very important cloud provider for our customers today and into the future, which is why we are excited to expand our collaboration and be a Launch Partner for AWS Network Firewall,” said Pamela Cyr, Senior Vice President of Business and Corporate Development, Tufin. “The integration will deliver on a critical need to achieve visibility and extend security policy management to the cloud without compromising developer productivity.”

AWS Network Firewall is a managed service that makes it easy to deploy essential network protections for Amazon VPCs by leveraging its flexible rules engine, allowing users to define firewall rules that provide fine-grained control over network traffic. Integrating these capabilities with Tufin will also allow users to gain visibility into cloud security posture, establish security guardrails and achieve continuous compliance, without compromising the business benefits of cloud computing.

“Tufin’s integration with AWS Network Firewall will enable customers to set automated security policy guidelines across cloud environments, providing necessary visibility and security,” said Andrew Thomas, GM Perimeter Protection, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Together with Tufin, customers can expect a comprehensive view spanning their cloud and on-premises environments, and defined yet flexible rules that do not sacrifice security and agility.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.tufin.com/supported-devices-and-platforms/aws-network-fire ....

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Tufin Software Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



