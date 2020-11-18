Sumo Logic Integration with New AWS Network Firewall Service to Provide Visibility and Data Security Across Amazon Virtual Private Clouds
New Integration with Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM Delivers Real-Time Insights of AWS-Native Network Traffic and Automated Correlation of Threats Surfaced by AWS Network Firewall
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence, today announced its Cloud SIEM solution now integrates with AWS Network Firewall, a new
managed service that makes it easy to deploy essential network protections for all of your Amazon Virtual Private Clouds (Amazon VPCs) on Amazon Web Services (AWS). As organizations continue to
ingest and collect more data, SecOps professionals are struggling to quickly detect, investigate and remediate cloud-based security issues. This integration provides security professionals
real-time visibility into network traffic and automated correlation of threats surfaced by the AWS Network Firewall service, reducing the time to detect, investigate, and remediate security
issues.
“As organizations continue to accelerate their digital transformation journeys, they have to address new issues and elevate their security data infrastructure to keep up with changing user, device, and network activity,” said Andrew Thomas, General Manager, Perimeter Protection, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “AWS Network Firewall makes it easy for customers to deploy essential network protections for all of their VPCs. Together with Sumo Logic’s cloud-native SIEM solution, users can significantly reduce enterprise attack surfaces through automated threat correlation, resulting in quicker time to remediation.”
Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM solution provides real-time visibility into network traffic and automated correlation of threats surfaced by AWS Network Firewall, and together deliver enhanced security benefits to joint customers including:
- Automated security operations - Automatically generate actionable insights—not just prioritized alerts—enriched with user, device and network context across all of your AWS and any hybrid on-premises and cloud data sources.
- Threat insights - Correlate threats and events automatically from AWS Network Firewall with events across your infrastructure, application, and security vendors to investigate root causes.
- Rapid response - Reduce time to detect, investigate, and remediate security issues surfaced from your AWS Network Firewall rule events and alerts.
- Powerful search and investigation - Provide security insights with foundational correlation, and deep search-based investigation along with the solution’s rich data visualization with out-of-the-box content and customizable dashboards.
-
Low total cost of ownership and fast time-to-value - Achieve a low total cost of ownership and rapid time-to-value thanks to our AWS-native platform and
economic licensing model.
0 Kommentare