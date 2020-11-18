Sumo Logic Integration with New AWS Network Firewall Service to Provide Visibility and Data Security Across Amazon Virtual Private Clouds

New Integration with Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM Delivers Real-Time Insights of AWS-Native Network Traffic and Automated Correlation of Threats Surfaced by AWS Network Firewall

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence, today announced its Cloud SIEM solution now integrates with AWS Network Firewall, a new managed service that makes it easy to deploy essential network protections for all of your Amazon Virtual Private Clouds (Amazon VPCs) on Amazon Web Services (AWS). As organizations continue to ingest and collect more data, SecOps professionals are struggling to quickly detect, investigate and remediate cloud-based security issues. This integration provides security professionals real-time visibility into network traffic and automated correlation of threats surfaced by the AWS Network Firewall service, reducing the time to detect, investigate, and remediate security issues.

