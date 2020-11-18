 

Closed-End Funds Advised by Wells Fargo Funds Management Renew Share Repurchase Programs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 01:15  |  82   |   |   

The following four Wells Fargo closed-end funds announced today that they will renew their open-market share repurchase programs:

  • Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE: EOD)
  • Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE American: EAD)
  • Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE American: ERC)
  • Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE American: ERH)

The funds’ Board of Trustees has authorized the repurchase of an aggregate of up to 10% of each fund’s outstanding shares in open-market transactions during the period beginning January 1, 2021, and ending December 31, 2021. The Board has again delegated to Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC, discretion to determine the amount and timing of repurchases of shares of each fund in accordance with the best interests of the fund and subject to applicable legal limitations. The Board will continue to receive periodic reports on repurchase activity as part of its ongoing oversight of the programs, which includes deciding whether to renew or discontinue the programs at the end of their terms.

The Board previously authorized the repurchase during the period from January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020, of an aggregate of up to 10% of the outstanding shares of each fund. Through October 31, 2020, EOD repurchased 313,229 shares (or 0.71% of outstanding shares), EAD repurchased 86,116 shares (or 0.14% of outstanding shares), ERC repurchased 2,185,121 shares (or 7.15% of outstanding shares), and ERH repurchased 4,700 shares (or 0.05% of outstanding shares).

The Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-end equity and high-yield bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The fund’s secondary objective is long-term growth of capital.

The Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end high-yield bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The fund may, as a secondary objective, seek capital appreciation to the extent it is consistent with its investment objective.

The Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-end income fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income consistent with limiting its overall exposure to domestic interest rate risk.

The Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-end equity and high-yield bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income and moderate capital growth, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income.

Seite 1 von 4
Wells Fargo Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Closed-End Funds Advised by Wells Fargo Funds Management Renew Share Repurchase Programs The following four Wells Fargo closed-end funds announced today that they will renew their open-market share repurchase programs: Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE: EOD) Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE American: EAD) …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
XPRIZE and Cognizant Announce Pandemic Response Challenge to Safely Reopen Societies and Restart ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
Amazon Named “Low Price Leader” in New Study
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Long-Term Real Estate Partnership with Kings Garden with ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01:10 Uhr
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions
17.11.20
Wells Fargo Sponsors Panel Discussion on Navigating Uncertainty: Caregiving in a Time of Change
16.11.20
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company – WFC
16.11.20
Wells Fargo Quantitative Prime Services Offers HPR Trading Platform to Clients
13.11.20
Wells Fargo & Company Declares Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock
11.11.20
WFC Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Wells Fargo & Company Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 29, 2020 
11.11.20
Wells Fargo Sponsors Panel Discussion on Navigating Uncertainty: Caregiving in a Time of Change
10.11.20
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
07.11.20
Rekord: Buffett steckt neun Milliarden Dollar in eigene Aktien
06.11.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
12
Scheinkonten-Skandal bei Wells Fargo deutlich größer als angenommen