Closed-End Funds Advised by Wells Fargo Funds Management Renew Share Repurchase Programs

The following four Wells Fargo closed-end funds announced today that they will renew their open-market share repurchase programs:

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE: EOD)

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE American: EAD)

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE American: ERC)

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE American: ERH)

The funds’ Board of Trustees has authorized the repurchase of an aggregate of up to 10% of each fund’s outstanding shares in open-market transactions during the period beginning January 1, 2021, and ending December 31, 2021. The Board has again delegated to Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC, discretion to determine the amount and timing of repurchases of shares of each fund in accordance with the best interests of the fund and subject to applicable legal limitations. The Board will continue to receive periodic reports on repurchase activity as part of its ongoing oversight of the programs, which includes deciding whether to renew or discontinue the programs at the end of their terms.

The Board previously authorized the repurchase during the period from January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020, of an aggregate of up to 10% of the outstanding shares of each fund. Through October 31, 2020, EOD repurchased 313,229 shares (or 0.71% of outstanding shares), EAD repurchased 86,116 shares (or 0.14% of outstanding shares), ERC repurchased 2,185,121 shares (or 7.15% of outstanding shares), and ERH repurchased 4,700 shares (or 0.05% of outstanding shares).

The Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-end equity and high-yield bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The fund’s secondary objective is long-term growth of capital.

The Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end high-yield bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The fund may, as a secondary objective, seek capital appreciation to the extent it is consistent with its investment objective.

The Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-end income fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income consistent with limiting its overall exposure to domestic interest rate risk.

The Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-end equity and high-yield bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income and moderate capital growth, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income.