 

FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on MELANI-01 Study Evaluating Cellectis’ Product Candidate UCARTCS1 in Multiple Myeloma

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 02:00  |  55   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectis (Euronext Growth: ALCLS - Nasdaq: CLLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene-edited allogeneic CAR T-cells (UCART), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the clinical hold on the Phase 1 MELANI-01 trial evaluating the UCARTCS1 product candidate for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM).

Cellectis worked closely with the FDA over the past months, to address the agency’s requests, which include adjustments to the MELANI-01 clinical protocol designed to enhance patient safety.

Cellectis continues to work with the clinical site staff and investigators to efficiently obtain the required local approvals to reopen the trial and resume patient enrollment.

“We remain confident in the potential clinical benefit of UCARTCS1 product candidate for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, a widely unmet medical need that Cellectis will continue to address. The safety of patients enrolled in our clinical trials remains our priority, and we are committed to resuming the clinical development of this promising program,” said Carrie Brownstein, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Cellectis.

Patient enrollment is ongoing in Cellectis’ two other proprietary Phase 1 dose escalation trials: AMELI-01 evaluating UCART123 in relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia and BALLI-01 evaluating UCART22 in relapsed and refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

About MELANI-01

MELANI-01 is a Phase 1 open-label First-In-Human dose escalation clinical study evaluating UCARTCS1 product candidate for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM). UCARTCS1 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, gene-edited T-cell product candidate designed for the treatment of CS1/SLAMF7-expressing hematologic malignancies. CS1 (SLAMF7) is highly expressed on MM tumor cells.
Learn more about the ongoing clinical trials at www.clinicaltrials.gov

About Multiple Myeloma (MM)

Multiple myeloma is a cancer that affects a type of white blood cells called plasma cells that are specialized mature B-cells, which secrete antibodies to combat infections. Multiple myeloma is characterized by the uncontrolled proliferation of neoplastic plasma cells in the bone marrow, where they overcrowd healthy blood cells. Although MM is a chronic disease and an exact cause has not yet been identified, researchers have made significant progress over the years in managing the disease through better understanding MM’s pathophysiology. The progress in finding a cure needs to be continued as The American Cancer Society estimates that 32,270 new cases of MM will be diagnosed, and 12,830 deaths are expected to occur in 2020 in the U.S. alone.

Seite 1 von 4
Cellectis Share Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on MELANI-01 Study Evaluating Cellectis’ Product Candidate UCARTCS1 in Multiple Myeloma NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cellectis (Euronext Growth: ALCLS - Nasdaq: CLLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene-edited allogeneic CAR T-cells (UCART), today announced that the U.S. Food …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Offers Management and Clinical Trials Update
Results From SOLOIST and SCORED Outcomes Studies Presented at Late-Breaking Science Session of ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
Monument Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 (“Q1 2021”) Results
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Golden Minerals Receives Final Environmental Permits for Rodeo Gold Project; Company on Track for ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Cellectis Appoints Pharma HR Leader Kyung Nam-Wortman as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer
06.11.20
Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights
05.11.20
Cellectis Provides Business Update and Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020
04.11.20
American Society of Hematology (ASH) Abstract Shows Initial Anti-Leukemic Activity of UCART22 in BALLI-01 Phase 1 Study in R/R Adult B-ALL
21.10.20
Cellectis to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8: 00AM EST