Extension of Maturity Date of Loan Facility, Conversion of Director Fees and Filing of Amended Financial Statements and MD&A for 2019 and Q1 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGDC) announces it has entered into an agreement with Cantomi Uruguay S.A. (“Cantomi”) to extend the maturity of the Cantomi Loan (as defined below) to December 31, 2022. Cantomi provided a US$15 million loan facility at 5% interest per annum (the “Cantomi Loan”), which was to mature on March 31, 2021. Other than the extension of the maturity date to December 31, 2022, all other terms of the Cantomi Loan remain unchanged. The Company also agreed to extend the maturity date of its bank indebtedness, being its operating lines of credit, from January 31, 2021 to December 31, 2021. Other than the extension of the maturity date to December 31, 2021, all other terms of the operating lines of credit will remain unchanged.



Patagonia has agreed to settle a total of US$30,000 and £74,000 of debt owed to certain directors of the Company for director fees for the period July 2019 to September 2020 and former directors of its wholly-owned subsidiary to whom director fees are owed for the period July 2016 to July 2019 (the “Outstanding Fees”). The Company will settle the Outstanding Fees (the “Director Fee Conversion”) by issuing a total of 1,201,111 common shares (“Shares”) of the Company at a deemed price of $0.14, being the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) on the trading day prior to the date of such agreement. Completion of the Director Fee Conversion is subject to approval of the TSXV and the Shares issued in connection with the Director Fee Conversion will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The extension of the maturity date of the Cantomi Loan is a “related party transaction” under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) because Cantomi is a related party since it is owned and controlled by the Chairman of the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”). Pursuant to Section 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(f) of MI 61-101, the Company is exempt from obtaining a formal valuation and approval of the Company’s minority shareholders because the Shares trade on the TSXV and the Cantomi Loan does not have an equity or voting component and is on reasonable commercial terms that are not less advantageous to the Company than if the Cantomi Loan was obtained from an arm’s length party.