SHUAA and Arton announce partnership to encourage foreign direct investment in high growth markets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SHUAA Capital psc (DFM: SHUAA), the leading asset management and investment banking platform in the region, today announced its new partnership with Arton Capital, the leading global expert advisory specializing in investment-based social impact programs, to encourage foreign direct investment through the establishment of real estate development funds focused on high growth markets.

Leveraging SHUAA's expertise in asset management and real estate development and Arton Capital's experience in financial advisory focused on investment programmes for residence and citizenship; the partnership aims to create investment products and opportunities including a €100,000,000 fund which will attract foreign investment into markets such as Montenegro and satisfy the growing demand for second residency and citizenship programs. The funds will target returns in excess of 20% through the acquisition, development and sale of real estate projects to investors seeking second residency and citizenship. Two mixed-use projects in Montenegro have already been identified as potential investments ready to apply for approval by the Montenegrin government within their Citizenship by Investment portfolio of qualified projects.

Commenting on the partnership, Mustafa Kheriba, Deputy CEO and Head of Asset Management at SHUAA, said: "Citizenship by Investment is a competitive global market and the COVID-19 pandemic has only further increased demand as more and more people across the world are now thinking of how to medically, socially and financially secure their future. This partnership is the perfect alliance of SHUAA's real estate and fund management expertise along with Arton's experience empowering individuals and families to become global citizens by investing in second residency and citizenship."

Armand Arton, founder and president of Arton Capital, added: "This innovative initiative is unprecedented in our industry, and we are thrilled to partner with SHUAA, a leader in asset management and investment banking. The ability to attract foreign direct investments is essential for countries, especially during these times. This partnership will play a key role in helping governments attract foreign direct investment to help boost economic development and growth."