 

Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged NASA-Based Hydrogen Engineering Firm, Cryotek, as Its Engineering Design Partner to Commercialize Its Patented Hydrogen Filling Technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6A)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power or the “Company” or "MOVE"). The Company’s 90 percent owned subsidiary PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. (“PowerTap”) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Cryotek (cryotek.com) pursuant to an 8-month contract to provide engineering and design for the next generation PowerTap hydrogen filling stations, which is planned to be deployed across North America starting in 2021. The engineering design will include:

  • Next Generation PowerTap Onsite Steam Methane Reformer (“SMR”) solution capable of producing 1,000kg+ per day;
  • Gaseous and Liquid Hydrogen storage solutions capable of 1,000kg+ or more per day;
  • CO2 capture solutions;
  • Advanced hydrogen dispensing unit; and
  • Artist rendition of proposed final hydrogen filling station.

Cryotek is a hydrogen engineering firm led by CEO Cody Bateman. Mr. Bateman started this firm in 1989 as Advantex Research to focus on developing engineering solutions of complex problems associated with various industries including oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, airlines and energy. In 2018, the company was rebranded to Cryotek to focus on cryogenic solutions for NASA (USA National Aeronautics and Space Administration) and the USA Department of Energy. Since then, Cryotek has focused on the future of liquid hydrogen as the energy of the future and has become a leader in the field by developing smaller hydrogen steam methane reformation (SMR) units.

This is an excellent opportunity to work with PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp. to combine our patented technologies, intellectual properties and trade secrets to deliver the next generation of the well-known PowerTap delivery system of hydrogen for the future. We have spent the last few months evaluating PowerTap’s intellectual property and design and we believe that by incorporating it with our proven technology that we will clearly have the most advanced, smallest footprint steam methane reformation hydrogen production solution and liquid storage for the trucking and automobile industry,” said Cody Bateman, CEO of Cryotek.

