 

DGAP-News YOC AG: YOC reports Revenue and earnings growth in the third quarter of 2020 through technology Platform VIS.X(R)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.11.2020, 06:30  |  86   |   |   

DGAP-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
YOC AG: YOC reports Revenue and earnings growth in the third quarter of 2020 through technology Platform VIS.X(R)

18.11.2020 / 06:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

YOC reports Revenue and earnings growth in the third quarter of 2020 through technology Platform VIS.X(R)

Berlin, 18 November 2020 - YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005932735) is reporting revenues of EUR 3.5 million (Q3/2019: EUR 3.4 million) for the third quarter of 2020 and has thus already been able to increase revenues year-on-year. After growth of around 20 % in the first quarter of 2020, sales declined by 24 % in the second quarter of 2020 due to the outbreak of the Corona pandemic.

Despite the economic consequences of the Corona crisis, the company was thus able to achieve a revenue level of EUR 9.8 million in the first nine months of the current fiscal year 2020, almost matching the previous year's level (9M/2019: EUR 10.2 million).

Due to the continuous increase of the trading volume of the company's proprietary technology platform VIS.X(R), which grew by 92 % in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, the company achieved an increased gross profit ratio of 39.2 % (9M/2019: 37.4 %).

In the same period of time, the YOC Group's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* grew disproportionately by EUR 0.9 million to EUR 0.8 million (9M/2019: EUR -0.1 million).

Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, CEO of YOC AG: "We will emerge stronger from the crisis. In the current fourth quarter, the continuous growth in trading via VIS.X(R) will enable us to further increase our profitability. We therefore expect EBITDA for the full year 2020 to be between EUR 1.0 million and EUR 1.5 million, a strong increase in earnings compared to the previous year (2019: EUR 0.6 million)".

The financial report of YOC AG for the third quarter of the 2020 financial year published today can be downloaded here.

*EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the report of YOC AG for financial year 2019 (available at https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/)

Seite 1 von 3
YOC Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News YOC AG: YOC reports Revenue and earnings growth in the third quarter of 2020 through technology Platform VIS.X(R) DGAP-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement YOC AG: YOC reports Revenue and earnings growth in the third quarter of 2020 through technology Platform VIS.X(R) 18.11.2020 / 06:30 The issuer is solely responsible …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Manz AG: Vertragsabschluss über Folgeauftrag für Montagelinie im Bereich Elektromobilität
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: LAUNCHES CASH CAPITAL INCREASE TARGETING GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 120 ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest: Erster Großauftrag aus dem Ausland
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: SUCCESSFULLY PLACES 16.5 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM CASH CAPITAL INCREASE ...
DGAP-News: NanoViricides Has Filed Quarterly Report for Period Ending September 30, 2020 - Has Sufficient ...
EQS-News: Relief hat Auftragspartner für die klinische Entwicklung und Unternehmen für die ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: q.beyond konkretisiert Equity-Story
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: va-Q-tec approves bond issue with total volume of CHF 20 million to CHF 25 million
Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
MLP SE: 9M: Gesamterlöse steigen auf 525,4 Mio. Euro - EBIT 41 Prozent über Vorjahr
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: YOC AG: YOC durch Technologieplattform VIS.X(R) mit Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum im dritten Quartal 2020 (deutsch)
06:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: YOC AG: YOC durch Technologieplattform VIS.X(R) mit Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum im dritten Quartal 2020
28.10.20
DGAP-News: YOC AG: Nielsen Studie belegt deutlich höhere Werbewirkung von YOC Werbeformaten (deutsch)
28.10.20
DGAP-News: YOC AG: Nielsen study proves significantly higher advertising impact of YOC advertising formats
28.10.20
DGAP-News: YOC AG: Nielsen Studie belegt deutlich höhere Werbewirkung von YOC Werbeformaten

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
555
YOC AG - Mobile Marketing