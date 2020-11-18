YOC AG: YOC reports Revenue and earnings growth in the third quarter of 2020 through technology Platform VIS.X(R)

YOC reports Revenue and earnings growth in the third quarter of 2020 through technology Platform VIS.X(R)

Berlin, 18 November 2020 - YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005932735) is reporting revenues of EUR 3.5 million (Q3/2019: EUR 3.4 million) for the third quarter of 2020 and has thus already been able to increase revenues year-on-year. After growth of around 20 % in the first quarter of 2020, sales declined by 24 % in the second quarter of 2020 due to the outbreak of the Corona pandemic.

Despite the economic consequences of the Corona crisis, the company was thus able to achieve a revenue level of EUR 9.8 million in the first nine months of the current fiscal year 2020, almost matching the previous year's level (9M/2019: EUR 10.2 million).

Due to the continuous increase of the trading volume of the company's proprietary technology platform VIS.X(R), which grew by 92 % in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, the company achieved an increased gross profit ratio of 39.2 % (9M/2019: 37.4 %).

In the same period of time, the YOC Group's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* grew disproportionately by EUR 0.9 million to EUR 0.8 million (9M/2019: EUR -0.1 million).

Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, CEO of YOC AG: "We will emerge stronger from the crisis. In the current fourth quarter, the continuous growth in trading via VIS.X(R) will enable us to further increase our profitability. We therefore expect EBITDA for the full year 2020 to be between EUR 1.0 million and EUR 1.5 million, a strong increase in earnings compared to the previous year (2019: EUR 0.6 million)".

The financial report of YOC AG for the third quarter of the 2020 financial year published today can be downloaded here.

*EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the report of YOC AG for financial year 2019 (available at https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/)