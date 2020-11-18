Embracer Group acquires A Thinking Ape Entertainment

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracer Group AB ("Embracer"), through its wholly owned subsidiary DECA Games[1], has today entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in the Canada-based A Thinking Ape Entertainment Ltd. ("A Thinking Ape"). Founded in 2008 and based in Vancouver, A Thinking Ape is a developer of mobile Free-to-Play (FTP) games with a social core. The day one purchase price amounts to approximately MUSD 31 equivalent to MUSD 28 on a cash and debt free basis and is paid in cash and newly issued Embracer B shares plus additional consideration over 10 years, subject to fulfilment of agreed financial milestones, of a maximum MUSD 74.

"A Thinking Ape is one of the most respected mobile game studios in the industry. They've been successful for over a decade and we believe they are on the cusp of stepping up to an even bigger level. I'm delighted to join forces with Kenshi and the rest of his team" says Ken Go, Founder and CEO, DECA Games.



Background and rationale

A Thinking Ape is a Canadian mobile Free-to-Play game development studio, founded in 2008 by Kenshi Arasaki (CEO), Wilkins Chung and Eric Diep. A Thinking Ape started off in California, USA, as a chat-platform with the desire to build engaging communities online. In 2010, A Thinking Ape relocated to Vancouver, an active hub for game development in Canada. A Thinking Ape has since grown into a game development studio building mobile games with a social core. The team today consists of 82 people with a unique and diverse set of backgrounds who together have developed mobile game titles like Party in My Dorm, Kingdoms at War, Casino X and Kingdom of Heckfire, all four constituting owned IPs.

The community focus is present in every part of A Thinking Ape's operations, with all current titles being characterized by a social dimension at their core. Through its communities, A Thinking Ape has established a committed player-base and great longevity for its mobile games. As a result, one third of all Daily Active Customer accounts have been active for more than three years. The title Party in My Dorm, a college life roleplaying game first released in 2010, achieved all time high revenues ten years after its initial release, and has a player audience that is primarily female. The title Kingdoms of Heckfire, a 4X kingdom builder strategy game, has a player audience that is primarily male, and has achieved impressive per-user monetization, often exceeding USD 2.00 ARPDAU. With a diversified player audience, A Thinking Ape's mobile games titles have generated lifetime revenues of MUSD 190 and over 30 million accounts have been created to date.