 

Embracer Group acquires Snapshot Games

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 06:54  |  91   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracer Group AB ("Embracer") has today entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Snapshot Games Inc. ("Snapshot Games"), and its wholly owned subsidiary Snapshot Games Sofia EOOD.  Snapshot Games will form a part of Embracer's wholly owned subsidiary Saber Interactive[1] ("Saber"). Snapshot Games, based in USA and Bulgaria, is the independent video game developer behind premium strategy title Phoenix Point. Through the acquisition, Saber brings a reputable studio of 65 people and well renowned IPs into the group.

"Julian Gollop is a video game legend and we could not be more excited to bring Snapshot Games into the Embracer family. Snapshot's specialty in strategy games makes them a perfect fit in our overall portfolio. Last year's Phoenix Point was a fantastic title that resonated with players and the press, so we look forward to collaborating with them to define the future of this genre" says Matthew Karch, CEO Saber Interactive and Director of the Embracer Board.

Background and rationale

Snapshot Games is a premium independent video game developer and publisher, originally established in 2013 through a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. The company is founded and led by industry visionary Julian Gollop, recognized as the creator of the X-COM franchise, and games business veteran David Kaye. Snapshot Games currently operates in two locations, with a studio consisting of 50+ passionate developers in Sofia, Bulgaria, and a smaller team in Los Angeles dedicated to marketing and publishing.

Snapshot Games' first title Chaos Reborn, a wizard combat game, was released in 2014 and the most recent title produced by Snapshot Games, sci-fi strategy game Phoenix Point, was released in 2019. The two titles produced by Snapshot Games to date have been critically praised.

Snapshot Games has proven capabilities in developing and publishing original IPs, originating from a team of diverse backgrounds and skills. The company currently has a major title in development with a planned release in 2023. Saber sees additional opportunity in leveraging the combined expertise and experience of Snapshot Games and Saber to realize the full potential of Snapshot Games portfolio of premium strategy titles and collaborate on future premium games. 

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Embracer Group acquires Snapshot Games STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Embracer Group AB ("Embracer") has today entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Snapshot Games Inc. ("Snapshot Games"), and its wholly owned subsidiary Snapshot Games Sofia EOOD.  …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Sarwa Unveils Next Gen Sarwa X and Announces Partnership with Saxo Bank
Luxury Handbag Market to Reach $89.9Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Gas Fire Table Market Size Worth $116.6 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 9.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Belkin Announces BOOST↑CHARGE TrueFreedom PRO Wireless Charger
Military Communications Market worth $40.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Xinhua Sports: 2020 Yiwu Half Marathon kicks off, bringing new vitality to city development
GIG Capital Ltd Announcement
Late-Breaking Study Results of the Supreme HT Healing-Targeted DES Demonstrated Equivalent Outcomes ...
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds ...
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
Expedia Reveals Booking Hacks And Predictions In 2021 Travel Trends Report
Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market worth $948 million by 2025 - Exclusive ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods