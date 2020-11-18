Embracer Group acquires Snapshot Games

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracer Group AB ("Embracer") has today entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Snapshot Games Inc. ("Snapshot Games"), and its wholly owned subsidiary Snapshot Games Sofia EOOD. Snapshot Games will form a part of Embracer's wholly owned subsidiary Saber Interactive[1] ("Saber"). Snapshot Games, based in USA and Bulgaria, is the independent video game developer behind premium strategy title Phoenix Point. Through the acquisition, Saber brings a reputable studio of 65 people and well renowned IPs into the group.

"Julian Gollop is a video game legend and we could not be more excited to bring Snapshot Games into the Embracer family. Snapshot's specialty in strategy games makes them a perfect fit in our overall portfolio. Last year's Phoenix Point was a fantastic title that resonated with players and the press, so we look forward to collaborating with them to define the future of this genre" says Matthew Karch, CEO Saber Interactive and Director of the Embracer Board.