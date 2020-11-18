Embracer Group acquires Snapshot Games
STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracer Group AB ("Embracer") has today entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Snapshot Games Inc. ("Snapshot Games"), and its wholly owned subsidiary Snapshot Games Sofia EOOD. Snapshot Games will form a part of Embracer's wholly owned subsidiary Saber Interactive[1] ("Saber"). Snapshot Games, based in USA and Bulgaria, is the independent video game developer behind premium strategy title Phoenix Point. Through the acquisition, Saber brings a reputable studio of 65 people and well renowned IPs into the group.
"Julian Gollop is a video game legend and we could not be more excited to bring Snapshot Games into the Embracer family. Snapshot's specialty in strategy games makes them a perfect fit in our overall portfolio. Last year's Phoenix Point was a fantastic title that resonated with players and the press, so we look forward to collaborating with them to define the future of this genre" says Matthew Karch, CEO Saber Interactive and Director of the Embracer Board.
Background and rationale
Snapshot Games is a premium independent video game developer and publisher, originally established in 2013 through a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. The company is founded and led by industry visionary Julian Gollop, recognized as the creator of the X-COM franchise, and games business veteran David Kaye. Snapshot Games currently operates in two locations, with a studio consisting of 50+ passionate developers in Sofia, Bulgaria, and a smaller team in Los Angeles dedicated to marketing and publishing.
Snapshot Games' first title Chaos Reborn, a wizard combat game, was released in 2014 and the most recent title produced by Snapshot Games, sci-fi strategy game Phoenix Point, was released in 2019. The two titles produced by Snapshot Games to date have been critically praised.
Snapshot Games has proven capabilities in developing and publishing original IPs, originating from a team of diverse backgrounds and skills. The company currently has a major title in development with a planned release in 2023. Saber sees additional opportunity in leveraging the combined expertise and experience of Snapshot Games and Saber to realize the full potential of Snapshot Games portfolio of premium strategy titles and collaborate on future premium games.
