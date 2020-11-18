 

Embracer Group acquires Nimble Giant Entertainment

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 07:01  |  88   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracer Group AB ("Embracer"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Saber Interactive ("Saber"), has today entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Argentina-based Nimble Giant Entertainment ("NGE"). NGE is the leading Latin American PC and console game developer with a reputable team of 75 people. NGE has produced more than 30 titles over almost 2 decades and several own IP games, with two of the most important titles being Champions of Regnum and Quantum League. The team exhibits further capabilities to advance into AAA productions. Through the acquisition, Saber onboards a sizable studio with leadership that has extensive experience within the gaming industry.

"Game development in Latin America is thriving and Nimble Giant Entertainment attracts some the best talent in the region. We are excited to make NGE part of Saber not only because of their ability to help us to explore existing Embracer IP but also because they have the talent to create their own brands" says Matthew Karch, CEO Saber Interactive and Director of the Embracer Board.

Background and rationale

Nimble Giant Entertainment is an independent PC and console game developer, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. With a sizable team of 75 people, the company has generated more than 30 titles over almost 2 decades and several own IP games. Two of the most important ones being Champions of Regnum and Quantum League. Champions of Regnum is a Free-to-Play fantasy MMO role-playing game released in 2007 and Quantum League, with an early access release in 2020, is an online First-Person shooter game mixing arena competition with time travel mechanics. The studio currently has a premium title in the production pipeline, expected to be released in 2023.

Seite 1 von 3
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Embracer Group acquires Nimble Giant Entertainment NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Sarwa Unveils Next Gen Sarwa X and Announces Partnership with Saxo Bank
Luxury Handbag Market to Reach $89.9Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Gas Fire Table Market Size Worth $116.6 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 9.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Belkin Announces BOOST↑CHARGE TrueFreedom PRO Wireless Charger
Military Communications Market worth $40.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Xinhua Sports: 2020 Yiwu Half Marathon kicks off, bringing new vitality to city development
GIG Capital Ltd Announcement
Late-Breaking Study Results of the Supreme HT Healing-Targeted DES Demonstrated Equivalent Outcomes ...
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds ...
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
Expedia Reveals Booking Hacks And Predictions In 2021 Travel Trends Report
Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market worth $948 million by 2025 - Exclusive ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods