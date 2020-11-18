Embracer Group acquires Nimble Giant Entertainment

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES.





STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracer Group AB ("Embracer"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Saber Interactive ("Saber"), has today entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Argentina-based Nimble Giant Entertainment ("NGE"). NGE is the leading Latin American PC and console game developer with a reputable team of 75 people. NGE has produced more than 30 titles over almost 2 decades and several own IP games, with two of the most important titles being Champions of Regnum and Quantum League. The team exhibits further capabilities to advance into AAA productions. Through the acquisition, Saber onboards a sizable studio with leadership that has extensive experience within the gaming industry.

"Game development in Latin America is thriving and Nimble Giant Entertainment attracts some the best talent in the region. We are excited to make NGE part of Saber not only because of their ability to help us to explore existing Embracer IP but also because they have the talent to create their own brands" says Matthew Karch, CEO Saber Interactive and Director of the Embracer Board.

Background and rationale

Nimble Giant Entertainment is an independent PC and console game developer, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. With a sizable team of 75 people, the company has generated more than 30 titles over almost 2 decades and several own IP games. Two of the most important ones being Champions of Regnum and Quantum League. Champions of Regnum is a Free-to-Play fantasy MMO role-playing game released in 2007 and Quantum League, with an early access release in 2020, is an online First-Person shooter game mixing arena competition with time travel mechanics. The studio currently has a premium title in the production pipeline, expected to be released in 2023.