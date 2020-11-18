Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracer Group AB ("Embracer"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Saber Interactive ("Saber"), has today entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in ZEN Stúdió Kft ("Zen Studios"). Zen Studios is a game developer and publisher of interactive entertainment for all major digital game platforms. Zen Studios is the producer behind the well-established Pinball FX and Zen Pinball franchises. Through the acquisition, Saber onboards a reputable team that has generated original titles alongside collaborations with some of the most well-known entertainment studios.

"Zen Studios has been a quietly legendary studio for over 17 years, making the very best digital pinball games. They currently own the pinball market and I see tremendous opportunity for growth and expansion. They have also showed the ability to expand into other genres. They have access to the best talent in Hungary and now, as part of Embracer Group, Zen will have the resources and support to take their creativity and technical ability to another level" says Matthew Karch, CEO Saber Interactive and Director of the Embracer Board.

Background and rationale

Zen Studios, founded in 2003 as a work-for hire tech company by four developers, is an independent premium video game developer and publisher of interactive entertainment for all major game platforms. Zen Studios is based in Budapest, Hungary, with a leadership team of industry veterans and 65 developers. In 2007, Zen Studios released its first Pinball Game and has since then defined pinball video game excellence with the Pinball FX and Zen Pinball franchises. Zen Studios has also collaborated with well-known entertainment studios, including Lucasfilm and NBC Universal, on development of brand-new virtual pinball tables based on pop culture films, characters and themes. including titles Telltale's The Walking Dead Pinball and Star Wars Pinball. Outside of pinball, Zen Studios is known for its real-time fantasy strategy game CastleStorm, released in 2013, with the sequel CastleStorm 2 released in June 2020. The company has also produced non-pinball titles KickBeat, a martial arts-themed action game, and Operencia: The Stolen Sun, a first-person RPG game, released in 2018.