 

Sports Data Labs, Inc. Launches Human Data Labs Division

Former Cerner Corporation Chief Medical Officer Dr. Giulio Bognolo, M.D. to head up new digital health operation

DETROIT, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Data Labs, Inc. (SD Labs), a leader in collection, analysis and distribution of real-time human data from on-body sensors and sensing systems in professional sports, has announced today the formation of Human Data Labs, a new digital health division that will expand the use of SD Labs' proprietary technology solutions to select health & wellness services.

As part of this announcement, Dr. Giulio Bognolo, M.D. will join SD Labs as Chief Medical Officer and Head of Human Data Labs. Based in London, Dr. Bognolo joins SD Labs from Cerner, where he served as Chief Medical Officer, Europe. Dr. Bognolo was also responsible for Global Solution Strategy of i.s.h.med, one of Cerner's electronic medical record software systems which supported health and care processes in more than 600 hospitals globally to improve patient outcomes.

SD Labs provides technology that enables interoperability of sensors and sensing systems, while using artificial intelligence to transform collected data into metrics, insights, and predictions for various real-time and on-demand use cases. In professional sports, SD Labs has been pioneering the commercialization of athlete data through its real-time monitoring platform. The company has previously worked with the PSA World Tour, PGA Tour, ATP Tour, CBS Sports, and Eurosport among others. Their partnerships also include Premier League club Leeds United. SD Labs will now apply its patent-pending technologies in digital health to support opportunities related to remote monitoring, predictive health, and data monetization.

Mark Gorski, Co-Founder and CEO of SD Labs: "We are thrilled to have Giulio join SD Labs as our Chief Medical Officer and Head of Human Data Labs. The formation of HD Labs represents the continued growth of our company and the significant opportunities we see to expand the use of our proprietary technologies into new verticals. Giulio's medical background, unique healthcare technology experiences, and vast network creates immediate value for us, and his decision to lead our new digital health initiative reinforces our company's longer-term potential in the health & wellness ecosystem."

Dr. Giulio Bognolo, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Human Data Labs: "SD Labs has had tremendous success utilizing medical wearables and other sensing technologies in the very challenging and high-demand environment of professional sports. They have also developed very novel, foundational technology for real-time data collection, transmission, signal processing, and AI-based predictions – coupled with unique business models – that I believe can play a significant role in the digital health ecosystem. Their proven track record, vision, expansive patent portfolio, and team sold me on the potential of the company, and I'm excited to be part of the core team that will take this company to new heights."

Backers of SD Labs include Aser Ventures, PSA World Tour, Peter Hutton (Facebook), Carlo Pozzali (sports media entrepreneur), and Chip Kelly (UCLA). For more information, please contact pr@sportsdatalabs.com or visit www.sportsdatalabs.com or www.humandatalabs.com.



