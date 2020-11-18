Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG equips its locations with electric charging points

Broderstorf, 18 November 2020 - In cooperation with the energy company EnBW, Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) is equipping around 150 locations with state-of-the-art rapid charging infrastructure for electric cars. Over the next two years, up to 500 public charging points will be created at the well-frequented retail locations, which will increase the attractiveness of the commercial properties for tenants and their customers.

Customers can then recharge their electric vehicle at the charging points in a short time at so-called High Power Chargers (HPC) from EnBW. At the same time, DKR is making a contribution to climate protection, as 100 per cent certified green electricity flows at all charging points. In addition to the locations already announced, further locations are to be added each year in the future. The construction of the first charging stations is scheduled to begin this year.

Charging infrastructure increases the attractiveness of commercial properties

"Electric mobility is on the advance, so that we can sustainably increase the attractiveness of our locations with charging points for electric cars. In EnBW, we have found an experienced partner who is also the market leader for rapid charging in Germany," explains Alexander Kroth, CIO of DKR. DKR is expecting an increasing demand for charging facilities at the locations. "Our properties are generally located in popular shopping locations away from major cities. We also like to combine the trip to the charging station with the shopping, which is a real added value for our customers," adds Kroth.

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG based in Broderstorf is a listed real estate company focusing on retail properties in Germany for goods required for daily use ("basic retail") in established micro-locations. The focus of the Company's activities is on the management and development of real estate with the aim of achieving a steady increase in value and the realisation of hidden reserves.

Due to its REIT status ('Real Estate Investment Trust'), the Company is exempt from corporation and trade tax. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Boerse (ISIN: DE 000A14KRD3).

