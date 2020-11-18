 

EQS-News Relief Selects CRO and CDMO for RLF-100TM in Europe

Relief Selects CRO and CDMO for RLF-100TM in Europe

  • European clinical assessment of RLF-100(TM) for the treatment of COVID-19 induced lung injury planned to begin in Q1 2021

Geneva, Switzerland, November 18, 2020 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100TM (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat severe COVID-19 patients, today announced the appointment of Syneos Health(R) (Nasdaq:SYNH), a leading global clinical research organization (CRO), to run the European clinical trial in severe COVID-19 induced lung injury, as well as future trials in other indications to be conducted in Europe. Relief has also selected AMRI, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), who will provide aseptic fill/finish manufacturing of RLF-100TM at their Glasgow, UK, facility. European clinical assessment of RLF-100TM is slated to beginin Q1 2021.

Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Chairman of the Board of Relief, commented: "We are pleased to bring on board highly experienced service partners that are critical to successfully advancing our clinical development activities in Europe. As a global therapeutically aligned organization, Syneos Health(R) brings forward deep respiratory therapeutic expertise and the ability to activate clinical trials across multiple countries. AMRI's Glasgow team is a renowned global provider of contract manufacturing services and will support our sterile fill/finish drug product manufacturing needs. We believe these collaborations position Relief to develop RLF-100(TM) as quickly as possible in Europe."

ABOUT RELIEF
Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Currently, Relief is concentrating its efforts on developing new treatments for respiratory disease indications. Its lead drug candidate RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil), synthetic vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP), is being investigated, in cooperation with NeuroRx Inc., in two placebo-controlled U.S. Phase 2b/3 clinical trials in respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. RLF-100(TM) is believed to be the first COVID-19 therapeutic to demonstrate the ability to block replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human lung cells and monocytes, while also preventing synthesis of cytokines in the lung. Since July 2020, severe COVID-19 patients have been treated with RLF-100(TM) under U.S. FDA Emergency Use Investigational New Drug (IND) authorization and Expanded Access Protocol authorization for the treatment of respiratory failure in COVID-19. Relief also holds a patent issued in the United States and various other countries covering potential formulations of RLF-100(TM).

