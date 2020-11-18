 

FDA grants priority review for avalglucosidase alfa, a potential new therapy for Pompe disease

FDA grants priority review for avalglucosidase alfa, a potential new therapy for Pompe disease

  • The FDA decision date for avalglucosidase alfa, an investigational enzyme replacement therapy, is set for May 18, 2021
  • Regulatory submission based on positive data from two trials in patients with late-onset and infantile-onset Pompe disease, respectively
  • Avalglucosidase alfa received FDA Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations for the treatment of people with Pompe Disease
  • Pompe disease, a rare degenerative muscle disorder, affects approximately 3,500 people in the U.S.
  • Milestone reinforces 20+year commitment to Pompe disease community


PARIS – November 18, 2020 - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for priority review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for avalglucosidase alfa for long-term enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of patients with Pompe disease (acid α-glucosidase deficiency). The target action date for the FDA decision is May 18, 2021.

Avalglucosidase alfa is an investigational enzyme replacement therapy designed to improve the delivery of acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA) enzyme to muscle cells, and if approved, would offer a potential new standard of care for patients with Pompe disease.

In October, the European Medicines Agency accepted for review the Marketing Authorization Application for avalglucosidase alfa for long-term enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of patients with Pompe disease. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency in the UK has granted Promising Innovative Medicine designation for avalglucosidase alfa.

“The hallmarks of Pompe disease are the relentless and debilitating deterioration of the muscles, which causes decreased respiratory function and mobility,” said Karin Knobe, Head of Development for Rare Diseases and Rare Blood Disorders at Sanofi. “Avalglucosidase alfa is specifically designed to deliver more GAA enzyme into the lysosomes of the muscle cells.  We have been greatly encouraged by positive clinical trial results in patients with late-onset and infantile-onset Pompe disease.”

