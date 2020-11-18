Dussafu daily operations continue to perform in line with expectations from four wells (DTM-2H, DTM-3H, DTM-4H and DTM-5H) with a quarterly production of approximately 15,500 barrels per day (gross) of oil to the FPSO BW Adolo. Total gross production in the third quarter was 1.42 million barrels of oil. One lifting was completed to BW Energy in the quarter realising an average price of about USD 46 per barrel. Production cost (excluding royalty) was USD 19.6 per barrel. This includes approximately USD 2 million of additional costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the quarter. The Company sold 548,441 barrels of oil net in the quarter compared to 532,357 barrels net in the second quarter of 2020.

EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was USD 22.2 million, up from USD 21.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 mainly due to increased realised oil price.

“We are ready to resume value-adding development activities on the Dussafu license led by the connection of the Tortue Phase 2 wells, and restart the Hibiscus/Ruche project utilising a converted jack-up rig to reduce investments, time to first oil and environmental footprint,” says Carl K. Arnet, CEO of BW Energy. “We continue to manage the pandemic to maintain stable operations while preparing for COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted to a level where we can efficiently execute our plans.”

Total Dussafu production for 2020 is projected to be approximately 14,250 barrels per day (gross) based on four producing wells, compared to 11,800 barrels per day on average in 2019. The decrease from the previous projection of 15,000 – 16,000 barrels per day (gross), is due to a maintenance program and associated shutdown of the FPSO in October. The shutdown brings BW Energy in compliance with Gabonese production allocations to meet the nation’s OPEC quotas.

Full year OPEX per barrel is expected to increase to around USD 19 per barrel, compared to USD 17-18 per barrel from previous guidance. Both production and costs have been impacted from the COVID-19 restrictions. The drilling of DTM-7H, and the connection of DTM-6H and -7H to BW Adolo has been deferred to mid-2021 with first oil expected in third quarter 2021. The Hibiscus/Ruche project will be reactivated as soon as current COVID-19 restrictions are eased to allow for efficient project execution.