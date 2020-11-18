VERIANOS SE - Dr. Frank Pörschke appointed to the Board

Cologne/Frankfurt am Main, 18 November 2020 - At the Annual General Meeting of VERIANOS SE (ISIN DE000A0Z2Y48), which took place on 12 November 2020, Dr. Frank Pörschke was appointed to the Board of the company. Frank Pörschke has already been a Senior Advisor since January 2020. Since leaving Jones Lang LaSalle as CEO Germany and President EMEA Markets, he has served on various supervisory boards and committees. Prior to that he was, among others, Spokesman of the Board of Eurohypo AG and CommerzReal AG.

Diego Fernández Reumann, Chairman of the Board of VERIANOS SE: "We are very pleased that Dr. Frank Pörschke has been appointed to our Board as planned. Frank has already been with us as Senior Advisor in the past months and will use his extensive network and his many years of experience in the real estate industry to help us strengthen our market position in the small and mid cap segment. Especially in the current market environment, which is opening up attractive value-add investment opportunities after an extended period of consistently very high price levels, Frank's excellent contacts and expertise will be enormously valuable for us, especially on the transaction side."

Dr. Frank Pörschke: "I am very much looking forward to actively accompanying VERIANOS' growth course. Our goal is to achieve a significantly stronger dynamic on the buy and sell side. The current conditions offer us great opportunities to do so and have already led to a significantly stronger project pipeline."

In addition to Frank Pörschke, the Annual General Meeting has also assigned Tobias Bodamer and Ole Sichter, both Managing Partners at VERIANOS, to the Board, which has now been completed with six members.

For all other items on the agenda, the Annual General Meeting also approved the company's proposals by a large majority.

About VERIANOS

VERIANOS is a listed real estate company (ISIN DE000A0Z2Y48) with headquarters in Cologne and offices in Frankfurt, Madrid, Milan and Valencia. The company sees itself as a real estate partner for family offices, high net worth individuals, institutional investors, fund initiators and financial institutions, connecting the real estate and capital markets. With its Investment and Advisory divisions VERIANOS realises customised investment products and sophisticated consulting and financing mandates for its clients. Services offered range from the development and structuring of investment products to the active management of the underlying assets. The focus lies on value investments in small & mid-cap properties as well as repositioning and restructuring concepts.