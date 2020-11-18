In the Light of Intangible Cultural Heritage Shimao Built a Dream for Chinese Teenagers

QUZHOU, China, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The current "traditional cultural education" not only shoulders a special mission of the times, but also faces breakthroughs and innovations. Shimao keenly perceives that only by deepening and re-mining traditional Chinese culture, and trying to invent a new educational concept and model to make it integrated into the times and life, can we truly cultivate cultural perception as well as inheriting sense of mission among the young generation, to blaze a path for cultural education and reshape the cultural confidence, and then carry it forward.

On November 15, 2020, at Shuitingmen, Quzhou, together with the national first-level publisher, Fudan University Press, Shimao Photosynthetic Education Community, the community education brand of Shimao Group, officially launched the second series of "Intangible Cultural Heritage Stories", which once again pushed a focus on Chinese intangible cultural heritage education. This first launch demonstrated Shimao's innovation and exploration in education for the inheritance and development of intangible cultural heritage, and pointed out the direction for industry and education counterparts through the precise landing of "education plus public welfare", calling on all sectors of society to participate in.

Innovative research builds a bridge for international cultural communication

In 2019, Shimao Photosynthetic Education Community established a collaboration team composed of experts, industrial designers, and executive editors, which focus on intangible culture inheritance projects with "local characteristics, artistic achievements, and scientific value", which allow them to communicate in person with inheritors, and eventually formed the first 26-volume standardized courses, "Intangible Cultural Heritage Stories".

Light up social welfare with intangible cultural heritage

On November 15, 2020, at the launch ceremony, Shimao donated the "Intangible Cultural Heritage Stories" books to China Social Welfare Foundation, Youth Foundation and Intangible Heritage Center of Quzhou Cultural Bureau etc. The books will arrive in Wesley International Education and many primary and secondary schools in Quzhou, and in 28 primary schools and kindergartens of 7 provinces, benefiting over 10,000 students.

In November 2019, Shimao Photosynthetic Education Community implemented the "One City, One Intangible Cultural Heritage" STEM courses into the "Spectacled Brother for children with serious illnesses" project.

Shimao hopes to inspire the innovation of traditional Chinese culture and inject vitality into intangible cultural heritage.