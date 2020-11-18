 

Interim Report Q3 2020

The Interim Report 3rd Quarter 2020 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.

CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Søren Skou, states:

“Despite COVID-19 negatively affecting activities in most of our businesses, our disciplined execution of the strategy led to solid earnings and cash flow growth in Q3. At the same time, we managed to further integrate and simplify the organisation in Ocean & Logistics, we closed the acquisition of KGH Customs Services and continued the integration of Performance Team supporting our strong financial performance in Logistics & Services.

Throughout the pandemic, our main priorities have been keeping our employees safe, keeping our global network and ports operating to serve our customers and supporting the societies we are part of. This continues to be our focus as demand has begun to partially recover.

Our progress in earnings and in our transformation allows us to look confidently past the extraordinary 2020, however we remain well aware of the high level of uncertainty the pandemic and associated lock downs continue to pose in the coming quarters.”

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of External Communication, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

ZeitTitel
08:07 Uhr
Share buy-back program of DKK 10 billion (around USD 1.6 billion)
17.11.20
Upgrading the full year EBITDA guidance for 2020