 

SMASHDOCs expands into South America

SMASHDOCs expands into South America

  • SMASHDOCs' Financial Printing solution is now also available in South America
  • Experienced industry expert on the ground to oversee expansion
  • Issuers, banks and legal professionals can now create their own perfectly formatted and designed prospectuses, independent of outside financial printers
  • SMASHDOCs for Financial Printing - unlike other solutions on the market - entirely auditable

Munich, 18 November 2020 - SMASHDOCs, the leading global development and marketing platform for collaborative word processing solutions, is continuing to accelerate its international expansion plans and is rolling out SMASHDOCs for Financial Printing in South America. The solution allows issuers, banks and legal professionals to reduce the costs associated with producing financial documents such as securities prospectuses by up to 90 percent. In addition, the production process takes about half as long as it would with a financial printer. Alexander Salz is the industry expert who has been appointed to drive SMASHDOCs' expansion in South America: "In Alexander Salz, our team has gained one of the most experienced and respected experts in the South American market. With Alexander on board, issuers, banks and law firms in South America will now also be able to take advantage of the benefits of SMASHDOCs for Financial Printing", says Marcus Behrend, head of SMASHDOCs' Financial Printing business unit. "This push is just one element of our global rollout campaign. We are already talking with potential partners in the U.S. and Asia", explains Behrend.

"I am really looking forward to introducing the new solution to the South American market. SMASHDOCs for Financial Printing completely digitalises the production of financial documents and delivers a dramatic increase in efficiency", says Alexander Salz. "This represents a seismic digital shift for the South American financial printing market", explains Salz. "We expect the SMASHDOCs solution to potentially generate annual license revenues in the two to three-digit million range". Salz has a deep understanding of the specifics of the South American market and outstanding relationships with banks and legal professionals across the entire continent. Having spent more than ten years with DFIN (Donnelley Financial Solutions), Salz is a stalwart industry expert and has worked on countless IPOs, capital increases and bond transactions. His distinguished roster of clients includes Petrobras, Vale, CPFL Reno-váveis, Banrisul, Intermedica, Azul, PagSeguro, Estacio, Multiplan and Minerva.

