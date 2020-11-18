 

Voluntis Launch of a New R&D Program to Extend the Theraxium Platform Supported by a Loan from Bpifrance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 08:00  |  39   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Voluntis (Paris:VTX) (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX - ISIN: FR0004183960) a leader in digital therapeutics, today announced the launch of a new R&D program to advance the capabilities of its Theraxium platform. It also announced a new loan obtained from Bpifrance to support its innovation program.

New Theraxium R&D program with a specific focus on oncology

The new R&D program launched by Voluntis is dedicated to expanding the capabilities of the Theraxium platform, with a specific focus on:

  • Extending the capabilities of its algorithm engine and its existing medical algorithms, by leveraging AI with a first application in oncology. This will notably translate into improved supportive care recommendations for the management of cancer patients.
  • Adding new IoT functions to enable the connectivity of the platform with a larger set of sensors and drug delivery devices used by patients
  • Strengthening the capabilities of the platform in data science to derive new actionable insights from real-world data collected by digital therapeutics.

The new features in Theraxium developed by Voluntis will be gradually made available to life science partners and end users starting in 2021, initially as part of pilot deployments in collaboration with select oncology centers.

New loan obtained from Bpifrance

To support this program, Voluntis has obtained a new R&D Innovation loan from Bpifrance Financement.

This €1 million loan has a term of six years and two months. This term includes a deferred principal repayment period of 14 months followed by a straight-line repayment period over 5 years. The first installment will be payable on March 31, 2022 and the last installment payable on December 31, 2026.

This loan, which is non-dilutive to shareholders, bears a fixed annual interest rate of 2.25%.

As a reminder, Voluntis obtained a € 2 million government-guaranteed loan from BNP Paribas in September 2020.

Our ambitious new R&D program will enable Voluntis to further its technological advance in the fast-evolving field of digital therapeutics,” said Etienne Vial, Chief Technology Officer. “Through our continuous innovation, we are confident that we are reinforcing Theraxium’s position as platform of choice for life science companies developing digitally-augmented therapies.

We are glad to have obtained a new loan from Bpifrance to support our innovation roadmap,” added Pierre Leurent, Chief Executive Officer. “This additional non-dilutive cash injection further reinforces our financial situation and contributes to advancing our growth initiatives.”

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people with chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Voluntis’ solutions, combining mobile and web apps, use clinical algorithms to deliver personalized recommendations to patients and their care teams. For example, these recommendations are used to adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics, especially in oncology and diabetes. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies. Based in Cambridge, MA, and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance. For more information, please visit: www.voluntis.com

Mnemo : VTX - ISIN : FR0004183960

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Voluntis group and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Voluntis considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the 2019 annual financial report and the 2020 half-year financial report published by Voluntis respectively on April 30, 2020 and September 29, 2020 (a copy of which is available on www.voluntis.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Voluntis operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Voluntis or not currently considered material by Voluntis. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Voluntis to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Voluntis expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

____________________
1 Internet of Things

Voluntis Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Voluntis Launch of a New R&D Program to Extend the Theraxium Platform Supported by a Loan from Bpifrance Regulatory News: Voluntis (Paris:VTX) (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX - ISIN: FR0004183960) a leader in digital therapeutics, today announced the launch of a new R&D program to advance the capabilities of its Theraxium platform. It also announced a new …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPRIZE and Cognizant Announce Pandemic Response Challenge to Safely Reopen Societies and Restart ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Organigram Launches Edison RE: MIX Rapid Dissolvable Cannabis Powder
CrowdStrike Global Survey Reveals Fear of State-Sponsored and Ransomware Attacks Pose Danger of ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Voluntis Receives CE Mark for Oleena, Key Milestone to the Future Commercialization of Its Digital Therapeutics for Oncology
12.11.20
Voluntis Extends Its Digital Therapeutics Cloud Infrastructure Worldwide with Microsoft
29.10.20
Voluntis and Redox Enter Into New Partnership to Enable Interoperability of Digital Therapeutics With Electronic Health Records
28.10.20
Voluntis: Project to Transfer the Listing of Securities to the Euronext Growth Market in Paris