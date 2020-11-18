PureTech’s LYT-100 (Deupirfenidone) Demonstrates Tolerability and Pharmacokinetic Proof-of-Concept in Phase 1 Multiple Ascending Dose and Food Effect Study

PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC, Nasdaq: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced the completion of a Phase 1 multiple ascending dose and food effect study for LYT-100 (deupirfenidone). The study demonstrated favorable proof-of-concept for LYT-100’s tolerability and pharmacokinetic (PK) profile, which will also enable twice-a-day (BID) dosing of LYT-100 in future studies. LYT-100 is PureTech’s wholly-owned product candidate that is being advanced for the potential treatment of conditions involving inflammation and fibrosis and disorders of lymphatic flow.

PureTech completed a Phase 1 multiple ascending dose and food effect study for LYT-100 (deupirfenidone), which demonstrated favorable proof-of-concept for LYT-100’s tolerability and pharmacokinetic profile. LYT-100 is PureTech’s wholly-owned product candidate that is being advanced for the potential treatment of conditions involving inflammation and fibrosis and disorders of lymphatic flow. (Photo: Business Wire)

LYT-100 is a deuterated, oral small molecule designed to overcome the challenges associated with pirfenidone, an approved and marketed anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic drug. Pirfenidone is currently approved for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), but it is associated with significant tolerability issues and dose-limiting toxicities leading approximately 50% of patients to discontinue use, dose adjust or switch therapies, which results in suboptimal disease management.1 LYT-100, a new chemical entity, retains the pharmacology of pirfenidone but has a differentiated PK profile, which is designed to enable improved tolerability, less frequent dosing and potentially increased efficacy.

“The strong results from this Phase 1 readout reinforce our view that LYT-100 has the potential to offer a tolerability and bioavailability profile that could be highly differentiated at the same exposure levels as pirfenidone,” said Daphne Zohar, co-founder and chief executive officer of PureTech. “Based on these results, we plan to move the program forward in multiple indications characterized by inflammation and fibrosis, including IPF, where pirfenidone is shown to have benefit but where tolerability concerns have limited its use. We also plan to initiate two trials evaluating LYT-100 in novel indications such as Long COVID respiratory complications and related sequelae and lymphedema this quarter.”