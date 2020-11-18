 

PureTech’s LYT-100 (Deupirfenidone) Demonstrates Tolerability and Pharmacokinetic Proof-of-Concept in Phase 1 Multiple Ascending Dose and Food Effect Study

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 08:00  |  49   |   |   

PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC, Nasdaq: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced the completion of a Phase 1 multiple ascending dose and food effect study for LYT-100 (deupirfenidone). The study demonstrated favorable proof-of-concept for LYT-100’s tolerability and pharmacokinetic (PK) profile, which will also enable twice-a-day (BID) dosing of LYT-100 in future studies. LYT-100 is PureTech’s wholly-owned product candidate that is being advanced for the potential treatment of conditions involving inflammation and fibrosis and disorders of lymphatic flow.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006303/en/

PureTech completed a Phase 1 multiple ascending dose and food effect study for LYT-100 (deupirfenidone), which demonstrated favorable proof-of-concept for LYT-100’s tolerability and pharmacokinetic profile. LYT-100 is PureTech’s wholly-owned product candidate that is being advanced for the potential treatment of conditions involving inflammation and fibrosis and disorders of lymphatic flow. (Photo: Business Wire)

PureTech completed a Phase 1 multiple ascending dose and food effect study for LYT-100 (deupirfenidone), which demonstrated favorable proof-of-concept for LYT-100’s tolerability and pharmacokinetic profile. LYT-100 is PureTech’s wholly-owned product candidate that is being advanced for the potential treatment of conditions involving inflammation and fibrosis and disorders of lymphatic flow. (Photo: Business Wire)

LYT-100 is a deuterated, oral small molecule designed to overcome the challenges associated with pirfenidone, an approved and marketed anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic drug. Pirfenidone is currently approved for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), but it is associated with significant tolerability issues and dose-limiting toxicities leading approximately 50% of patients to discontinue use, dose adjust or switch therapies, which results in suboptimal disease management.1 LYT-100, a new chemical entity, retains the pharmacology of pirfenidone but has a differentiated PK profile, which is designed to enable improved tolerability, less frequent dosing and potentially increased efficacy.

“The strong results from this Phase 1 readout reinforce our view that LYT-100 has the potential to offer a tolerability and bioavailability profile that could be highly differentiated at the same exposure levels as pirfenidone,” said Daphne Zohar, co-founder and chief executive officer of PureTech. “Based on these results, we plan to move the program forward in multiple indications characterized by inflammation and fibrosis, including IPF, where pirfenidone is shown to have benefit but where tolerability concerns have limited its use. We also plan to initiate two trials evaluating LYT-100 in novel indications such as Long COVID respiratory complications and related sequelae and lymphedema this quarter.”

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PureTech’s LYT-100 (Deupirfenidone) Demonstrates Tolerability and Pharmacokinetic Proof-of-Concept in Phase 1 Multiple Ascending Dose and Food Effect Study PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC, Nasdaq: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPRIZE and Cognizant Announce Pandemic Response Challenge to Safely Reopen Societies and Restart ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Organigram Launches Edison RE: MIX Rapid Dissolvable Cannabis Powder
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity