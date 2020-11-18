 

IQE plc Holding(s) in Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 08:00  |  38   |   |   

18 November 2020

IQE plc
(“IQE” or the “Company”)

Holding(s) in Company

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: IQE PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights  
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii:  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Baltimore, Maryland, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name T. Rowe Price International Ltd
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 12 November 2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 16 November 2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 15.18% 1.73% 16.91% 800,087,575
Position of previous notification (if
applicable) 		14.74% 2.22% 16.96%  



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0009619924   121,471,111   15.18%
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 121,471,111 15.18%
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
Shares on loan N/A Right of recall on demand 13,897,300 1.73%
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 13,897,300 1.73%
 

 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
settlementxii 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    
 

 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 		X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
   T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. 6.78% 0.61% 7.39%
    T. Rowe Price International Ltd 8.40% 1.12% 9.52%
       
       
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 


Place of completion Baltimore, Maryland, USA
Date of completion 16 November 2020

