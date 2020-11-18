 

Further capacity increase at Johan Sverdrup

Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) announces that Johan Sverdrup Phase 1 processing capacity has been successfully tested to over 500 thousand barrel of oil per day (Mbopd) and the full field plateau production is increased to 720 Mbopd, when Phase 2 starts up in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Following the successful increase of the Johan Sverdrup Phase 1 plateau production rate to 470 Mbopd in March 2020, further capacity testing of the oil processing system was completed in November 2020, with gross rates in excess of 500 Mbopd produced. Phase 1 production will increase to around 500 Mbopd from the end of 2020 and to increase production above this level will require additional water injection capacity to provide sufficient reservoir pressure support. Modification work to increase the water injection capacity is expected to be complete by mid-2021.

In addition, once Phase 2 of Johan Sverdrup comes on stream during the fourth quarter of 2022, full-field plateau production is expected to rise from 690 to around 720 Mbopd. Lundin Energy’s 2020 production guidance remains unchanged.


Lundin Energy has grown from an oil and gas exploration company into an experienced Nordic energy developer and operator.


For further information, please contact:

Edward Westropp
VP Investor Relations
Tel: +41 22 595 10 14
edward.westropp@lundin-energy.com
 Robert Eriksson
Head of Media Communications
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15
robert.eriksson@lundin-energy.com


This is information that Lundin Energy AB is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 08.00 CET on 18 November 2020.


Forward-looking statements
Certain statements made and information contained herein constitute “forward-looking information” (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, “forward-looking statements”) relate to future events, including Lundin Energy’s future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to estimates of reserves and/or resources, future production levels, future capital expenditures and their allocation to exploration and development activities, future drilling and other exploration and development activities. Ultimate recovery of reserves or resources are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

16.11.20
Exploration well completed on the Polmak prospect in the southern Barents Sea
30.10.20
Report for the nine months ended 30 September 2020