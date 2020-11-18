Further capacity increase at Johan Sverdrup

Following the successful increase of the Johan Sverdrup Phase 1 plateau production rate to 470 Mbopd in March 2020, further capacity testing of the oil processing system was completed in November 2020, with gross rates in excess of 500 Mbopd produced. Phase 1 production will increase to around 500 Mbopd from the end of 2020 and to increase production above this level will require additional water injection capacity to provide sufficient reservoir pressure support. Modification work to increase the water injection capacity is expected to be complete by mid-2021.

Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) announces that Johan Sverdrup Phase 1 processing capacity has been successfully tested to over 500 thousand barrel of oil per day (Mbopd) and the full field plateau production is increased to 720 Mbopd, when Phase 2 starts up in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In addition, once Phase 2 of Johan Sverdrup comes on stream during the fourth quarter of 2022, full-field plateau production is expected to rise from 690 to around 720 Mbopd. Lundin Energy’s 2020 production guidance remains unchanged.





