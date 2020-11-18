Tryg A/S hosts a conference call on November 18 at 10 00 CET
Tryg will host a conference call today (November 18) at 10:00 CET to discuss the recommended offer for RSA. CEO Morten Hübbe, CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen and CCO Johan Kirstein Brammer will present followed by a Q&A session.
The conference call will be held in English.
|Date
|18 November 2020
|Time
|10:00 CET
|Dial-in numbers
|
+45 78 76 84 90 (DK)
+44 (0) 203 769 6819 (UK)
|Pin code to all countries
|560768
You can sign up for an e-mail reminder on tryg.com. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.
All related material can be downloaded on tryg.com .
