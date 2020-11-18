 

Tryg A/S hosts a conference call on November 18 at 10 00 CET

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 08:06  |  72   |   |   

Tryg will host a conference call today (November 18) at 10:00 CET to discuss the recommended offer for RSA. CEO Morten Hübbe, CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen and CCO Johan Kirstein Brammer will present followed by a Q&A session.

The conference call will be held in English.

Date 18 November 2020
Time 10:00 CET
 Dial-in numbers +45 78 76 84 90 (DK)
+44 (0) 203 769 6819 (UK)
Pin code to all countries 560768

You can sign up for an e-mail reminder on tryg.com. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.

All related material can be downloaded on tryg.com .

Attachment


Seite 1 von 2
Tryg Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tryg A/S hosts a conference call on November 18 at 10 00 CET Tryg will host a conference call today (November 18) at 10:00 CET to discuss the recommended offer for RSA. CEO Morten Hübbe, CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen and CCO Johan Kirstein Brammer will present followed by a Q&A session. The conference call …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Offers Management and Clinical Trials Update
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
QuestCap Announces Planned Name Change to Medi-Volve Along With Transition to Single Purpose ...
Trinity Biotech Announces Results for Q3, 2020
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:01 Uhr
RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC BY REGENT BIDCO LIMITED (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation) AND ASSOCIATED SEPARATION OF RSA'S SCANDINAVIAN BUSINESS
10.11.20
Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend
09.11.20
Tryg announces a Q1-Q3 2020 dividend of DKK 5.25 per share
05.11.20
RSA Insurance Group Plc (“RSA”) further Statement Regarding Proposal