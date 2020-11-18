 

Listing of bonds issued by SSG BidCo on Nasdaq Stockholm

PRESS RELEASE 18 November 2020 Listing of bonds issued by SSG BidCo on Nasdaq Stockholm On 21 October 2019, SSG BidCo A/S ("SSG") issued EUR 50,000,000 senior secured callable floating rate bonds due 2024 with ISIN SE0013234325 (the "Bonds"). In accordance with the terms and conditions for the Bonds, SSG has applied for admission to trading of the bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm. In connection therewith, SSG has prepared a prospectus (a registration document and a securities note) which has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The  prospectus is available at SSG's website, www.ssgbidco.com, and at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website, www.fi.se. The first day of trading of the bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm will be 18 November 2020. Further information For further questions, please contact: CEO Carsten Fensholdt email Carsten.Fensholdt@ssg.dk or Group CFO Pernille Damm Nielsen Pernille.d.nielsen@ssg.dk The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on 18 November 2020


