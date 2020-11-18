Polygiene and world leading Caterpillar in exciting partnership

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment. It has grown to become one of the highest valued brands in the world*, making workwear and casualwear that embodies their essence of getting the work done. Now Polygiene and CAT has started a partnership to protect clothes from bacteria and other microbes - to reduce the need of washing and by that prolonging the active life of the garment. The partnership starts in the casual wear collection, ramping up for 2021 and beyond.

"CAT has a vision of a world in which people's basic needs - such as shelter, clean water, education and reliable energy - are fulfilled. At first, we saw it just as a neat idea to protect garments against microbes and bacteria, but when we understood it will drastically reduce the ecological footprint as people can wash far less, we saw the fit", says Greg Gemette, Senior Vice President at Caterpillar Apparel.



"CAT is one of those brands that everyone knows, and I am looking forward to a successful partnership", says Ulrika Björk, CEO Polygiene. "Whether we talk causal wear or later the workwear, I am convinced that the added value of Polygiene will make a big difference for the end consumer, especially during these tough times.