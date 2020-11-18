 

Polygiene and world leading Caterpillar in exciting partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 08:27  |  61   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment. It has grown to become one of the highest valued brands in the world*, making workwear and casualwear that embodies their essence of getting the work done. Now Polygiene and CAT has started a partnership to protect clothes from bacteria and other microbes - to reduce the need of washing and by that prolonging the active life of the garment. The partnership starts in the casual wear collection, ramping up for 2021 and beyond. 

"CAT has a vision of a world in which people's basic needs - such as shelter, clean water, education and reliable energy - are fulfilled. At first, we saw it just as a neat idea to protect garments against microbes and bacteria, but when we understood it will drastically reduce the ecological footprint as people can wash far less, we saw the fit", says Greg Gemette, Senior Vice President at Caterpillar Apparel.

"CAT is one of those brands that everyone knows, and I am looking forward to a successful partnership", says Ulrika Björk, CEO Polygiene. "Whether we talk causal wear or later the workwear, I am convinced that the added value of Polygiene will make a big difference for the end consumer, especially during these tough times.

*https://www.caterpillar.com/en/news/caterpillarNews/careers/interbrand-2019.html
 

About Caterpillar

Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping customers build a better world - making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives.

Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.

For more information, visit caterpillar.com. To connect on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media.

Press contact Polygiene: Ulrika Björk, CEO, ulrika@polygiene.com Tel: +46 70 92 11 275, 

For press images, visit https://news.cision.com/se/?n=polygiene-ab

Subscribe here to get reports, press releases and News http://ir.polygiene.com/en/press/subscribe/

About Polygiene

As the world leader in stays fresh and odor control technologies, we want to change the way we view clothes - from fast consumables to durables. We treat clothes, home products and textiles to help people stay fresh, wash less and let clothes and products live longer. Over 140 global premium-brands have chosen to use the Polygiene brand with their products. Polygiene is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information: www.polygiene.com. Erik Penser Bank AB acts as its Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 8- 463 83 00, e-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polygiene-ab/r/polygiene-and-world-leading-caterpillar-in-exciting-partnership,c3238976

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13573/3238976/1336431.pdf

Polygiene Caterpillar ENG

https://news.cision.com/polygiene-ab/i/shutterstock-759803119-medium,c ...

shutterstock 759803119 medium

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Polygiene and world leading Caterpillar in exciting partnership STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment. It has grown to become one of the highest valued brands in the world*, making workwear and casualwear that embodies their …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Embracer Group acquires Snapshot Games
Embracer Group acquires A Thinking Ape Entertainment
Sarwa Unveils Next Gen Sarwa X and Announces Partnership with Saxo Bank
Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative launches new AD Workbench to foster greater global research ...
Luxury Handbag Market to Reach $89.9Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Embracer Group acquires Mad Head Games
Gas Fire Table Market Size Worth $116.6 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 9.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds ...
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
Allbirds asks customers to Pay it to the Planet, raising prices on Black Friday to combat Climate ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods