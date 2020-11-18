Vestjysk Bank’s Q1-Q3 2020 Quarterly Report

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S





18 November 2020





Q1-Q3 2020 Highlights

Vestjysk Bank reported a profit after tax of DKK 250 million for Q1-Q3 2020. The performance was adversely affected by economic uncertainty caused by the Coronavirus crisis, African swine fever in Germany and the Brexit situation. These factors impacted the Bank’s impairment provisions based on a management estimate. In Q3 2020, the Bank made an additional DKK 50 million loss provision for the risks related to Britain’s exit from the European Union (Brexit) and the current uncertainty regarding African swine fever. With this, the Bank has made total impairment provisions of DKK 250 million in response to the economic uncertainty, corresponding to 2.6% of the Bank’s net loans and advances.