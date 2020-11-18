 

Embracer Group acquires Flying Wild Hog

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 08:53  |  86   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracer Group AB ("Embracer"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Koch Media GmbH, has today entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in the Poland-based Flying Wild Hog ("FWH") from Supernova Capital LLP. Flying Wild Hog is a renowned and growing independent Polish developer of AA+ PC and console games such as the critically acclaimed Shadow Warrior series. The FWH team is currently working on four projects together with well reputable external publishers. Through the acquisition, Embracer onboards a reputable team of 260+ people across three studios in Poland, adding a solid platform in an important and growing hub for game development in Europe.

The day one purchase price is equivalent to MUSD 137.2 on a cash and debt free basis and is paid in cash to Supernova Capital LLP, a well-known private equity firm in the games sector. Additionally, a management incentive program has been set up in order to align interests going forward. The incentive program amounts to a combined maximum MUSD of 7.1 in Embracer B-shares and is subject to fulfilment of agreed milestones and commitments to stay engaged in FWH over the coming 5 years.

"Flying Wild Hog has been on our radar for many years because of their talent, but also because of their ability to scale up with consistent high-quality work. Flying Wild Hog will remain independently run by its strong management team within Koch Media, while exploring the benefits from collaboration with the wider Embracer Group. Flying Wild Hog will be an engine for growth in Poland, which is one of the most dynamic and vibrant developer scenes for premium games globally" says Lars Wingefors, Founder and Group CEO of Embracer Group

Background and rationale

Flying Wild Hog was founded by Michal Szustak, the current CEO, together with developers of CD Projekt Red and People Can Fly in Warsaw, Poland in 2009. In 2016, FWH expanded by opening a new studio in Cracow, followed up by an additional studio in Rzeszów in 2018. The team today consists of more than 260 persons with a unique and diverse set of skills, originated from developing global hits for other leading publishers as well as from FWH's own projects. FWH's released games have together sold more than 9.5 million units[1] since release.

