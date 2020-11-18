 

BioPorto Announces Q3 2020 Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 08:58  |  75   |   |   

November 18, 2020
Announcement no. 21
Q3 2020 Report


Highlights

BioPorto will this week initiate patient enrollment for trial of its COVID-19 rapid test

In April 2020, BioPorto deployed an accelerated process to develop an accurate, rapid, point-of-care test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The development process has progressed well in the past several months, and in an important advancement, BioPorto will begin collection of patient samples at the University of California, Davis this week. These samples are expected to be collected and analyzed by the end of December. The data from this analysis will form an essential part of the Company’s application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), which BioPorto is planning to submit to the US Food and Drug administration (FDA).

Provided the clinical study is completed according to plan and the EUA is granted, BioPorto expects to be able to initiate commercialization in the beginning of 2021.

Analytical studies for The NGAL Test application on track, but COVID-19 slows clinical enrollment

BioPorto announced the first patient enrollment for its US pediatric clinical trial of The NGAL Test in June 2020. Since then, leading US children’s hospitals have continued enrolling patients in the study, and BioPorto has conducted analytical studies according to the Company’s plan. However, the global second wave of SARS-CoV-2 infections has restricted BioPorto’s access to hospitals and limited the health care system’s ability to process and conduct studies according to the originally anticipated schedule. As a result, BioPorto expects to finalize patient enrollment, complete the data analysis and submit a De Novo application to the FDA in Q1 2021, based on the current outlook for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Product sales of The NGAL Test grew by 58% year-to-date

In Q3 2020, revenue generated by sales of The NGAL Test was up 17% compared to Q3 2019. After very strong performance of Research Use Only (RUO) sales in the US in the first half of 2020, US sales in Q3 2020 grew by 2% versus the prior year’s Q3, and were up 28% over Q2 2020. In Q3 sales in the Rest of the World (ROW) increased by 80%.

In total, product sales of The NGAL Test in the first nine months of 2020 increased by 58% YoY to DKK 9.8 million, demonstrating that interest in NGAL continues to expand worldwide.

CE Mark of NGALds for near-patient testing expected at the end of 2020

BioPorto expects to self-declare in the EU (CE Mark) its novel gRAD-based test for near-patient measurement of NGAL by late-2020. BioPorto will immediately thereafter initiate commercialization of the test in select countries through established distribution channels.

Seite 1 von 3
Bioporto Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioPorto Announces Q3 2020 Report November 18, 2020Announcement no. 21Q3 2020 Report Highlights BioPorto will this week initiate patient enrollment for trial of its COVID-19 rapid test In April 2020, BioPorto deployed an accelerated process to develop an accurate, rapid, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Offers Management and Clinical Trials Update
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
QuestCap Announces Planned Name Change to Medi-Volve Along With Transition to Single Purpose ...
Trinity Biotech Announces Results for Q3, 2020
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Managers’ transactions
21.10.20
Completion of rights issue; total number of shares and voting rights