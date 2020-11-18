BioPorto Announces Q3 2020 Report

In April 2020, BioPorto deployed an accelerated process to develop an accurate, rapid, point-of-care test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The development process has progressed well in the past several months, and in an important advancement, BioPorto will begin collection of patient samples at the University of California, Davis this week. These samples are expected to be collected and analyzed by the end of December. The data from this analysis will form an essential part of the Company’s application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), which BioPorto is planning to submit to the US Food and Drug administration (FDA).

Provided the clinical study is completed according to plan and the EUA is granted, BioPorto expects to be able to initiate commercialization in the beginning of 2021.

Analytical studies for The NGAL Test application on track, but COVID-19 slows clinical enrollment

BioPorto announced the first patient enrollment for its US pediatric clinical trial of The NGAL Test in June 2020. Since then, leading US children’s hospitals have continued enrolling patients in the study, and BioPorto has conducted analytical studies according to the Company’s plan. However, the global second wave of SARS-CoV-2 infections has restricted BioPorto’s access to hospitals and limited the health care system’s ability to process and conduct studies according to the originally anticipated schedule. As a result, BioPorto expects to finalize patient enrollment, complete the data analysis and submit a De Novo application to the FDA in Q1 2021, based on the current outlook for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Product sales of The NGAL Test grew by 58% year-to-date

In Q3 2020, revenue generated by sales of The NGAL Test was up 17% compared to Q3 2019. After very strong performance of Research Use Only (RUO) sales in the US in the first half of 2020, US sales in Q3 2020 grew by 2% versus the prior year’s Q3, and were up 28% over Q2 2020. In Q3 sales in the Rest of the World (ROW) increased by 80%.

In total, product sales of The NGAL Test in the first nine months of 2020 increased by 58% YoY to DKK 9.8 million, demonstrating that interest in NGAL continues to expand worldwide.

CE Mark of NGALds for near-patient testing expected at the end of 2020

BioPorto expects to self-declare in the EU (CE Mark) its novel gRAD-based test for near-patient measurement of NGAL by late-2020. BioPorto will immediately thereafter initiate commercialization of the test in select countries through established distribution channels.