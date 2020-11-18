Nouveau Monde Drives Traceability for Critical Battery Materials, in Conjunction With Global Battery Alliance

Nouveau Monde has been selected as the pilot project to implement traceability of minerals for the mining and battery materials industries in Québec, Canada



This project is affiliated with the Global Battery Alliance and its “Battery Passport”, which members include Audi, BMW, Google, Groupe Renault, Honda Motors, LG Chem, Microsoft, Mitsubishi Corp., Saft, SK Innovation, Umicore, Volkswagen, and Volvo

The desire for traceability is a firm trend amongst consumers and will provide Nouveau Monde’s customers with a guarantee of transparency, sustainability, ethical and environmentally friendly sourcing

Nouveau Monde believes this first mover advantage is a unique differentiator vis-à-vis its peers

Nouveau Monde is developing the only fully integrated source of green battery anode material in the Western World, ensuring best-of-class ESG standards across its entire value chain



MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Québec Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonatan Julien kicked off yesterday the pilot project on battery materials traceability for which Nouveau Monde Graphite (“Nouveau Monde” or “the Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) has been selected as the sole and strategic battery material partner. Having an integrated business model, from mining operations to manufacturing of carbon-neutral anode battery materials, the Company is ideally positioned to drive the implementation of the Global Battery Alliance’s (“GBA”) Battery Passeport principles guaranteeing the traceability and sustainability of strategic minerals.

Through this pioneering project led by Propulsion Québec and building on the unique expertise of OPTEL Group and the International Reference Center for Life Cycle of Products, Services and Systems (CIRAIG), traceability will be established by mapping and documenting Nouveau Monde’s graphite supply chain from mining to refining with detailed data on chemistry, environmental, social & governance (“ESG”) factors, greenhouse gas (“GHG”) footprint, logistics, etc. Artificial intelligence and mass data management will make it possible to follow materials through the various stages of processing and custody to guarantee its origin, ESG compliance and distinct properties. Work on battery identity and selection of reporting criteria will be coordinated with GBA to inform global standards on sustainable and transparent battery production.