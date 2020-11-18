 

Nouveau Monde Drives Traceability for Critical Battery Materials, in Conjunction With Global Battery Alliance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 09:00  |  95   |   |   
  • Nouveau Monde has been selected as the pilot project to implement traceability of minerals for the mining and battery materials industries in Québec, Canada
  • This project is affiliated with the Global Battery Alliance and its “Battery Passport”, which members include Audi, BMW, Google, Groupe Renault, Honda Motors, LG Chem, Microsoft, Mitsubishi Corp., Saft, SK Innovation, Umicore, Volkswagen, and Volvo
  • The desire for traceability is a firm trend amongst consumers and will provide Nouveau Monde’s customers with a guarantee of transparency, sustainability, ethical and environmentally friendly sourcing
  • Nouveau Monde believes this first mover advantage is a unique differentiator vis-à-vis its peers
  • Nouveau Monde is developing the only fully integrated source of green battery anode material in the Western World, ensuring best-of-class ESG standards across its entire value chain

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Québec Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonatan Julien kicked off yesterday the pilot project on battery materials traceability for which Nouveau Monde Graphite (“Nouveau Monde” or “the Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) has been selected as the sole and strategic battery material partner. Having an integrated business model, from mining operations to manufacturing of carbon-neutral anode battery materials, the Company is ideally positioned to drive the implementation of the Global Battery Alliance’s (“GBA”) Battery Passeport principles guaranteeing the traceability and sustainability of strategic minerals.

Through this pioneering project led by Propulsion Québec and building on the unique expertise of OPTEL Group and the International Reference Center for Life Cycle of Products, Services and Systems (CIRAIG), traceability will be established by mapping and documenting Nouveau Monde’s graphite supply chain from mining to refining with detailed data on chemistry, environmental, social & governance (“ESG”) factors, greenhouse gas (“GHG”) footprint, logistics, etc. Artificial intelligence and mass data management will make it possible to follow materials through the various stages of processing and custody to guarantee its origin, ESG compliance and distinct properties. Work on battery identity and selection of reporting criteria will be coordinated with GBA to inform global standards on sustainable and transparent battery production.

Seite 1 von 4
Nouveau Monde Graphite Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nouveau Monde Drives Traceability for Critical Battery Materials, in Conjunction With Global Battery Alliance Nouveau Monde has been selected as the pilot project to implement traceability of minerals for the mining and battery materials industries in Québec, CanadaThis project is affiliated with the Global Battery Alliance and its “Battery Passport”, which …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Offers Management and Clinical Trials Update
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
QuestCap Announces Planned Name Change to Medi-Volve Along With Transition to Single Purpose ...
Trinity Biotech Announces Results for Q3, 2020
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE TREIBT DIE NACHVERFOLGBARKEIT FÜR KRITISCHE BATTERIEMATERIALIEN IN ZUSAMMENHANG MIT DER GLOBAL BATTERY ALLIANCE VORAN (deutsch)
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE DRIVES TRACEABILITY FOR CRITICAL BATTERY MATERIALS, IN CONJUNCTION WITH GLOBAL BATTERY ALLIANCE
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE TREIBT DIE NACHVERFOLGBARKEIT FÜR KRITISCHE BATTERIEMATERIALIEN IN ZUSAMMENHANG MIT DER GLOBAL BATTERY ALLIANCE VORAN
12.11.20
DGAP-News: DAS INTEGRIERTE BATTERIE-ANODENMATERIAL VON NOUVEAU MONDE ÜBERTRIFFT FÜHRENDE GEWERBLICHE ERZEUGER (deutsch)
12.11.20
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE'S INTEGRATED BATTERY ANODE MATERIAL OUTPERFORMS LEADING COMMERCIAL PRODUCERS
12.11.20
DGAP-News: DAS INTEGRIERTE BATTERIE-ANODENMATERIAL VON NOUVEAU MONDE ÜBERTRIFFT FÜHRENDE GEWERBLICHE ERZEUGER
12.11.20
Nouveau Monde’s Integrated Battery Anode Material Outperforms Leading Commercial Producers
05.11.20
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE ERÖFFNET SEIN ERSTES BÜRO IN EUROPA AUFGRUND DER ERHÖHTEN NACHFRAGE NACH ANODENMATERIAL FÜR LITHIUM-IONEN-BATTERIEN (deutsch)
05.11.20
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE ERÖFFNET SEIN ERSTES BÜRO IN EUROPA AUFGRUND DER ERHÖHTEN NACHFRAGE NACH ANODENMATERIAL FÜR LITHIUM-IONEN-BATTERIEN
05.11.20
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE OPENS ITS EUROPEAN OFFICE AS A RESULT OF INCREASED LITHIUM-ION BATTERY ANODE MATERIAL DEMAND

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
2
Nouveau Monde Graphite grösste Graphite Mine für Lithium Batterien EV