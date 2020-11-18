 

Yubo, the leading social space for Gen Z, completes Series C funding round of $47.5 million

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 09:00  |  59   |   |   

Latest funding round follows a year of exponential growth for Yubo with an increase of 400% of time spent in live stream, as Yubo has already attracted over 40 million young people worldwide.

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yubo, the leading platform for young people to socialise online, today announces a $47.5 million Series C round, led by existing investors Idinvest, Iris Capital, Alven and Sweet Capital as well as new investors, including Gaia Capital Partners. As a part of the round, Jerry Murdock, co-founder of Insight Partners (investors in Twitter, Snapchat, TrueCaller…), will also become an independent member of the Yubo board.

yubo logo

In less than a year, Yubo raised over $60m with international investors such as Village Global and the current round investors. The new funding round will be used to support further product development of the platform and strengthen its place as the leading social space for GenZ to socialise online. Designed to renew the concept of social media being fuelled by likes or followers, Yubo is quickly transforming the way in which Gen Z connects online by giving young users a place where they can just hang out and be themselves without any pressure to perform.

Strong ambitions after a year of exponential growth

Since its launch in 2015, Yubo has grown significantly in key markets including the US, the UK, Australia, Canada and France. Following a successful year in 2019, Yubo is expected to end 2020 with a revenue of $20million, doubling its turnover from 2019.

The company seeks to increase its international growth even further, with ambitions to expand its community in Southeast Asia, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. In 2020 alone, the number of users in the Philippines who are active on Yubo on a daily basis grew by 1700%, with time spent in live stream doubling.

Product development : an innovative and educational approach to enrich users experience

The Series C investment will be used to further develop the app's dedication to live streaming capabilities, adding new features which will diversify the ways in which Yubo users can interact.

These new capabilities will further enrich the user experience with more content via a YouTube integration, new activities and games. Yubo is also partnering with Snap Inc. to integrate Camera Kit, bringing Snapchat's camera and AR lenses to the Yubo platform. Finally, Yubo will develop unique recommendation algorithms to personalize its users' experience based on their interests, social interactions, and activities on the app.

This funding round will also be used to further strengthen the platform's commitment to developing unrivalled safety measures. Yubo's dedication to building industry-leading safety features, such as age verification and real-time intervention, will continue growing and raising the bar with the support of this new funding. 

For all media inquiries please contact press@yubo.live

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1337253/yubo_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Yubo, the leading social space for Gen Z, completes Series C funding round of $47.5 million Latest funding round follows a year of exponential growth for Yubo with an increase of 400% of time spent in live stream, as Yubo has already attracted over 40 million young people worldwide. LONDON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Yubo, the leading …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Embracer Group acquires Snapshot Games
Embracer Group acquires A Thinking Ape Entertainment
Sarwa Unveils Next Gen Sarwa X and Announces Partnership with Saxo Bank
Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative launches new AD Workbench to foster greater global research ...
Luxury Handbag Market to Reach $89.9Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Embracer Group acquires Mad Head Games
Gas Fire Table Market Size Worth $116.6 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 9.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds ...
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
Allbirds asks customers to Pay it to the Planet, raising prices on Black Friday to combat Climate ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods