InComm Payments Partners with Motivates to Launch a Multi-Choice Gift Card in the UK

The Lifestyle Ultimate card is a multi-choice gift card allowing the recipient the choice of where to shop. The Lifestyle Ultimate website presents more than 80 merchants including restaurants, clothing, cosmetics, entertainment and leisure. The recipient receives an instore or online voucher to go shopping at the merchant of their choice. This wide range of choices makes it "the perfect gift" for the upcoming holiday season.

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments, a leading global payments technology company, today announced that it has partnered with Motivates Inc. Ltd, an established, experienced and passionate UK-based team of reward and recognition experts, to distribute Motivates' Lifestyle Ultimate multi-choice gift card through its retail network in the UK.

The gift card is available as a fixed £20 denomination or as a variable (£20 to £100) denomination. The card can be purchased in more than 3,600 of the UK's major grocery, convenience, and high street retailers. Recipients can visit Lifestyle Ultimate's website and swap the value of their gift for purchases from a brand of their choice.

"We are delighted to partner with Motivates to exclusively offer a best in class choice product to our retail partners and to their consumers," said Frankie Juliano, SVP International, EMEA and Canada, at InComm Payments. "We have been watching this product segment closely and are confident we have the perfect partner in Motivates to deliver an innovative and superior gifting product focused on value and premium brand choice. We are excited to launch the Lifestyle Ultimate gift card and as we all prepare for a unique holiday season, there is no better time to launch such a flexible gifting product for consumers."

"We're thrilled to be teaming up with InComm Payments to launch our Lifestyle Ultimate gift card within some of the UK's leading retailers" comments Bill Alexander, Chairman at Motivates Inc. Ltd. "We've been making rewarding easy for companies small and large for over 16 years, so we're delighted to now be making gifting easy for UK consumers with a multi-retailer gift card that offers ultimate choice, service and flexibility."

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

