 

Logitech G Unveils Its Lightest Wireless Esports Gaming Mouse Yet

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 09:01  |  36   |   |   

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today unveiled its lightest wireless esports gaming mouse yet, the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT. Complete with LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, the HERO 25K sensor, and a highly refined mechanical design, the PRO X SUPERLIGHT is quickly becoming the new standard reference for the world’s elite esports professionals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005266/en/

Logitech G Launches the PRO X SUPERLIGHT - the World's Lightest Wireless Esports Gaming Mouse (Photo: Business Wire)

Logitech G Launches the PRO X SUPERLIGHT - the World's Lightest Wireless Esports Gaming Mouse (Photo: Business Wire)

“Having good aim is a must, especially when playing CS:GO,” said Oleksandr Kostyliev, better known as s1mple, a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player for Natus Vincere (NAVI). “The Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT allows playing at my peak, with zero limitations, zero compromise and most importantly, zero misses!”

The new PRO X SUPERLIGHT joins an impressive lineup of PRO Series gear, which has earned a reputation for unrivaled quality and performance amongst the world’s leading esports professionals. The PRO X SUPERLIGHT was field tested and played a key role in helping ASTRALIS win the Season 12 ESL PRO League Final, and G2 Esports win the 2020 League of Legends European Championship.

“I’m always looking for a way to boost my abilities,” said Benita Novshadian, also known as bENITA, a professional Valorant player for CLG. “The newest PRO X SUPERLIGHT Gaming mouse is light and accurate, allowing me to focus just on the game and the task at hand. There’s absolutely nothing holding me back!”

To meet the demands of competitive gaming, the new PRO X SUPERLIGHT was designed to remove all obstacles to winning by being Logitech G’s lightest, fastest PRO Wireless mouse yet. Meticulously redesigned and engineered to reduce weight while enhancing performance, the new PRO X SUPERLIGHT is less than 63 grams and nearly 25% lighter than the standard PRO Wireless.

In addition, the PRO X SUPERLIGHT features a more responsive 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEED wireless for untethered play and up to 70 hours of battery life. The new mouse has large, zero-additive PTFE feet, for a low-friction experience that delivers unrivaled precision, speed and maneuverability.

The PRO X SUPERLIGHT comes equipped with Logitech G’s HERO 25K sensor at 25,600 DPI, the industry’s first sub-micron level mouse sensor that can accurately track movement at the sub-micron level — approximately 1/50th the thickness of a human hair — without compromising on accuracy. The sensor does this without the use of smoothing and without spurious motion or parasitic counts.

The HERO 25K sensor utilizes a smart power management system to continuously adjust frame rates based on the movement of the mouse to minimize power consumption. Even at high DPI, HERO is 10X more power efficient than previous Logitech G sensors.

“With the PRO X SUPERLIGHT we pushed the boundaries of what’s possible when you combine advanced technologies like LIGHTSPEED and HERO 25K with innovative super lightweight design,” said Chris Pate, portfolio manager for Logitech G PRO Series. “Tested and validated by Pro athletes around the world, The PRO X SUPERLIGHT is the answer for gamers who are looking for the pinnacle of performance.”

Pricing and Availability

Starting December 3rd, the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT will be available at Logitechg.com for $149.99 USD in both black and white.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks - made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

Logitech International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Logitech G Unveils Its Lightest Wireless Esports Gaming Mouse Yet Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today unveiled its lightest wireless esports gaming mouse yet, the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT. Complete with LIGHTSPEED wireless …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPRIZE and Cognizant Announce Pandemic Response Challenge to Safely Reopen Societies and Restart ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Organigram Launches Edison RE: MIX Rapid Dissolvable Cannabis Powder
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
Markteinschätzung: Gewinner werden zu Verlierern | Ist der Favoritenwechsel nachhaltig?
12.11.20
Logitech Increases Use of Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic At Scale
30.10.20
Logitech G Teams up With Riot Games for an Exclusive League of Legends Partnership
28.10.20
Logitech Maximizes Comfort and Saves Space with New Sculpted Ergonomic Trackball
22.10.20
Logitech Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
21.10.20
Marktkompass: 12.670 DAX müde | COMPLEO | NETFLIX | SNAP | TENCENT | ALIBABA.
20.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Wenig Bewegung vor US-Weichenstellung
20.10.20
Aktien Europa: Börsen treten vor US-Weichenstellung auf der Stelle
20.10.20
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%