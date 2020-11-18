 

Rackspace Technology Wins APN Migration Partner of the Year Award 2020 for UK and Ireland

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 09:05  |  49   |   |   

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, has been named APN Migration Partner of the Year for UK and Ireland.

The APN Partner Awards recognise members of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) who are leaders in the channel and play a key role in helping customers to drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.

“Our recognition as the APN Migration Partner of the Year 2020 in the UK is a huge accolade that we are thrilled to have achieved,” said Martin Blackburn, EMEA Managing Director at Rackspace Technology. “Having recently strengthened our relationship with AWS, we have made it easier for our customers to accelerate the value from the cloud.”

Rackspace Technology has supported over 300 customers to migrate to AWS, adding value through its strategic relationship with AWS. In 2020, Rackspace Technology has achieved 14 AWS Competency designations, along with over 2700 AWS Certifications.

Rackspace Technology has recently launched Migration Accelerator. This is a completely free of charge service which combines the value of a migration readiness assessment with the clarity of a total cost of ownership analysis to accelerate businesses move to the cloud.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

For media queries contact:
Devika Mistry
Devika.mistry@rackspace.co.uk 


Rackspace Technology Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rackspace Technology Wins APN Migration Partner of the Year Award 2020 for UK and Ireland LONDON, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, has been named APN Migration Partner of the Year for UK and Ireland. The APN Partner Awards recognise …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
American Lithium Continues Drilling To Expand Resource And Provide Bulk Sample Materials For ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Offers Management and Clinical Trials Update
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
QuestCap Announces Planned Name Change to Medi-Volve Along With Transition to Single Purpose ...
Trinity Biotech Announces Results for Q3, 2020
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
Rackspace Technology to Participate in the 2020 J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference
17.11.20
Rackspace Technology Global Announces Pricing of $550 Million Notes Offering
16.11.20
Rackspace Technology Global Announces Proposed $550 Million Notes Offering
16.11.20
Rackspace Technology Global Announces Tender Offer for its 8.625% Senior Notes due 2024
12.11.20
Mit Multicloud-Diensten von Rackspace Technology kann Plus500 über 3 Millionen Transaktionen pro Monat sicher abwickeln
12.11.20
Multicloud services from Rackspace Technology enables Plus500 to securely manage over 3 million trades every month
10.11.20
Rackspace Technology Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
10.11.20
Rackspace Technology kündigt virtuellen runden Tisch mit AWS und International Air Transport Association zur Strategiereihe „Cloud und Innovation Thought Leadership“ an
09.11.20
Rackspace Technology Announces Cloud and Innovation Thought Leadership Strategy Series Virtual Roundtable with AWS and International Air Transport Association
06.11.20
Rackspace Technology und AutoPets revolutionieren Tierpflege mit IoT-Lösung