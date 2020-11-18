Global Li-Ion Graphite Completes Field Work and Welcomes Mr. Bill Feyerabend and Mr. Vincente Herrera to the Companies Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. (“LION” or, the “Company”) (CSE: LION) (OTCQB: GBBGF) (F: 0TD) The Company is pleased to announce that it has completed its due diligence site visit and initial field work. The four-day due diligence program of Global Li-Ion’s MVZ Project in Chihuahua, Mexico was completed on October 20. Work confirmed the presence of high-grade sulfide mineralization in historic mines and exact location of Claim Monuments to ensure they comply with Mexican mining regulations and law. The second objective of the program was to confirm our technical teams interpretation of the properties geology which is, that the mineral system is very large and that further exploration work is highly recommended. The program was conducted under the direct supervision of QP William Feyerabend CPG. Finally Analyses of 42 field samples taken of the mineralization and altered rock are expected in about three weeks. In addition, a suite of field samples representative rocks, were collected to help advance our understanding of the host rocks to the mineralizing system on the property and the various styles and intensities of alternation. This work will assist in designing the next stages of exploration and specifically geophysical surveying to define drill targets.



President John Roozendaal states, “Management is very pleased the Due Diligence program has been successful and reinforces our confidence in the Projects merits and potential. With the completion of this first key program the Company will begin moving forward with next steps. In addition, we are very excited to have Bill and Vincente join our Advisory Board. Their experience and knowledge will be of tremendous value to the Company, with our mineral acquisition, exploration and operations in Mexico. Having strong council and advisors is key to business success when conducting business in international jurisdictions.”

William (Bill) Feyerabend has worked at Guanajuato, Mexico district exploration and has evaluated and written Technical Reports on several silver-gold Properties across northern Mexico. He has worked in five South American Countries, is married to a Peruvian Lady and is extremely comfortable in Latin society. He has extensive experience from discovery thru the development process after working at both the Mesquite, CA and Chimney Creek NV mines, both from discovery hole to production and quadrupling the resources at Brisas, Venezuela while he was Project Manager.